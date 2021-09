OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cost of painting your home continues to go through the roof. Since August 2020, the cost of paint has risen by 10.6 % nationally. Tim Dorn of 360 Painting said he’s seen it go up as much as 13 % in Omaha, depending on the supplier. Through the end of the year the nation’s largest paint manufacturer Sherwin-Williams is now charging a 4% supply chain surcharge to all items purchased.

