LabVantage Solutions, Inc., the leading provider of laboratory informatics solutions and services, including purpose-built LIMS solutions that allow labs to go live faster and at a lower total cost, announced the introduction of LabVantage Enterprise SaaS. The new offering incorporates the advantages of LabVantage’s standard Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) option that have made it a customer favorite since its introduction last year, along with unprecedented software configurability and interfacing capabilities that, for the first time, allow laboratories to leverage the full power and utility of a SaaS LIMS to address their unique needs.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO