TEXARKANA, Ark. — What do you get when two ladies with considerable experience in the restaurant business decide to do their own thing?. In the case of locals Teresa Hufstetler and Karla Hawkins, they put up their own shingle and run their own place. They have quietly establishing their own enterprise on East Street, H & H Ranch House, featuring southern comfort food and home-made desserts, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO