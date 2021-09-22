City Council Work Session will be September 27

The Las Cruces City Council will convene at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 for a Work Session to be conducted in Council Chambers at City Hall, 700 N. Main St.

General Obligation (GO) bonds will be the topic of discussion as two agenda items will be introduced to City Council.

City staff members will present a quarterly update to the Council on the status of GO Bond projects that are currently progressing. The update is intended to provide current information about the projects by highlighting background, status, and estimated timelines for both the design and construction phases of implementation.

In August 2018, Las Cruces voters approved $35.6 million in General Obligation bonds for infrastructure improvements for parks, including sports fields and other related facilities; construction of a new animal shelter facility and related improvements; construction to replace City Fire Station 3, at 390 N. Valley Drive; and improvements for recreational walking, jogging, and biking trails.

All of those projects are in various stages of construction, and all of them should be finished by the end of 2022. Information about all projects is available online at the GO Bond website: https://www.las-cruces.org/1892/General-Obligation-Bond-Projects.

Also at Monday’s Work Session, City Council will be presented with a 2022 GO Bond Program Update. The update will provide information to the Council about preliminary plans for the General Obligation Bond 2022 cycle that will help identify appropriate projects through community outreach and awareness.

City administration will also seek a general concurrence from City Council on a threshold amount for the 2022 GO Bond. Presentation information also will provide a general sense of what steps are planned for building the awareness and public participation in the program determined by legal deadlines for City Council approvals for 2022 GO Bond election ballot.

Monday’s City Council Work Session will be televised live on CLC-TV, Comcast Cable channel 20. The Work Session will also be available online at clctv.com and at YouTube.com/clctv20.

A brief meeting to set the agenda for the Oct. 4, 2021 City Council meeting will be conducted shortly after the conclusion of the Council Work Session. The Agenda Setting Meeting will be conducted in Council Chambers at City Hall.