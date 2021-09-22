CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

City Council Work Session will be September 27

Las Cruces, New Mexico
Las Cruces, New Mexico
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0plp7t_0c4vX93y00

The Las Cruces City Council will convene at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 for a Work Session to be conducted in Council Chambers at City Hall, 700 N. Main St.

General Obligation (GO) bonds will be the topic of discussion as two agenda items will be introduced to City Council.

City staff members will present a quarterly update to the Council on the status of GO Bond projects that are currently progressing. The update is intended to provide current information about the projects by highlighting background, status, and estimated timelines for both the design and construction phases of implementation.

In August 2018, Las Cruces voters approved $35.6 million in General Obligation bonds for infrastructure improvements for parks, including sports fields and other related facilities; construction of a new animal shelter facility and related improvements; construction to replace City Fire Station 3, at 390 N. Valley Drive; and improvements for recreational walking, jogging, and biking trails.

All of those projects are in various stages of construction, and all of them should be finished by the end of 2022. Information about all projects is available online at the GO Bond website: https://www.las-cruces.org/1892/General-Obligation-Bond-Projects.

Also at Monday’s Work Session, City Council will be presented with a 2022 GO Bond Program Update. The update will provide information to the Council about preliminary plans for the General Obligation Bond 2022 cycle that will help identify appropriate projects through community outreach and awareness.

City administration will also seek a general concurrence from City Council on a threshold amount for the 2022 GO Bond. Presentation information also will provide a general sense of what steps are planned for building the awareness and public participation in the program determined by legal deadlines for City Council approvals for 2022 GO Bond election ballot.

Monday’s City Council Work Session will be televised live on CLC-TV, Comcast Cable channel 20. The Work Session will also be available online at clctv.com and at YouTube.com/clctv20.

A brief meeting to set the agenda for the Oct. 4, 2021 City Council meeting will be conducted shortly after the conclusion of the Council Work Session. The Agenda Setting Meeting will be conducted in Council Chambers at City Hall.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

N.Korea tests new hypersonic missile as it ramps up weapon systems

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The projectile North Korea fired off its east coast on Tuesday was a newly developed hypersonic missile, state news media KCNA reported on Wednesday, the latest in a series of new weapons tested by the reclusive state. North Korea fired the missile towards the sea...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#City Council Work Session#The Council On The Status#City Fire Station 3#Go Bond#Clc Tv#Comcast Cable#The Work Session#The Council Work Session
The Hill

Senate Democrats eye government funding bill without debt hike

Senate Democrats are trying to vote as soon as Wednesday to avert a government shutdown, as they de-link the funding from a fight over the country's borrowing limit. Senate leadership is currently checking with all 100 senators to see if anyone would block passage of the stop-gap funding measure, that would not include a suspension of the debt ceiling, as soon as Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico

106
Followers
1K+
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

Comments / 0

Community Policy