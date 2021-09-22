CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

New Traffic Signal Light at Motel and Tashiro Intersection

 6 days ago
A new traffic signal light has been installed at Motel Boulevard and Tashiro Drive.

The signal will begin flashing on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 for a two-day period. The new signal will begin normal operations on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Motorists should be aware that this is a traffic pattern change and may be put into flash during the set-up time.

Surrounding businesses and residences will remain accessible. RoadRUNNER Transit routes will not be affected.

Roadway construction is still in progress on Tashiro Drive, from Motel Boulevard to Valley Drive, and Tashiro remains closed at this time. The work is in City Council District 4.

Motorists are urged to use caution through the area or use an alternate route to avoid possible delays, as the work could affect traffic around this intersection.

For information call the Public Works Department/Traffic Management Program at 575/541-2505. The TTY number is 575/541-2182.

