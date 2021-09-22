CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

Suspect in Tuesday Afternoon Shooting Arrested

Las Cruces, New Mexico
Las Cruces, New Mexico
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nzLL6_0c4vW4Os00

Las Cruces police have arrested a Roswell man who is believed to be responsible for Tuesday afternoon’s shooting that injured the 32-year-old passenger of a fleeing car.

Raul Angel Castillo-Hernandez, 24, of the 600 block of east Apple Street in Roswell, N.M., is charged with one third-degree felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and three fourth-degree felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, police and fire personnel were dispatched to the report of a gunshot victim on the 2400 block of Sonrisa Loop in northeast Las Cruces. First responders arrived to find the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The gunshot victim, a 32-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Investigators learned two men and a woman were leaving an auto parts store on the 400 block of north Valley Drive when they noticed a man, later identified as Castillo-Hernandez, standing nearby, and looking at them in a threatening manner. As the two men and woman left the parking lot in a car, they noticed Castillo-Hernandez driving a gray Chevrolet Camaro and chasing them.

Investigators learned that sometime during the vehicle pursuit, Castillo-Hernandez discharged several rounds at the other vehicle. One of the rounds struck the 32-year-old man who was a backseat passenger in the other vehicle.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle pulled into a residential neighborhood on the 2400 block of Sonrisa Loop and sought help for his backseat passenger.

Investigators interviewed the three occupants of the fleeing vehicle and shortly after located Castillo-Hernandez who was taken into custody.

The 32-year-old victim has since been released from the hospital.

Castillo-Hernandez was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

N.Korea tests new hypersonic missile as it ramps up weapon systems

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The projectile North Korea fired off its east coast on Tuesday was a newly developed hypersonic missile, state news media KCNA reported on Wednesday, the latest in a series of new weapons tested by the reclusive state. North Korea fired the missile towards the sea...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Roswell, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Roswell, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sonrisa Loop#Chevrolet
The Hill

Senate Democrats eye government funding bill without debt hike

Senate Democrats are trying to vote as soon as Wednesday to avert a government shutdown, as they de-link the funding from a fight over the country's borrowing limit. Senate leadership is currently checking with all 100 senators to see if anyone would block passage of the stop-gap funding measure, that would not include a suspension of the debt ceiling, as soon as Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico

106
Followers
1K+
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

Comments / 0

Community Policy