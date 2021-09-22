CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Woodlands, TX

For Nearly 30 Years Cho's TaeKwonDo Academy has Been Teaching Discipline to Youths

By Woodlands Online Sports
Woodlands Online& LLC
 6 days ago

We at Cho's TaeKwonDo Academy have strived to provide the best in martial arts in The Woodlands and surrounding areas since 1992. Our Master Bill Gibbs has come a long way with our tournament team with many wins with gold, silver, and bronze medals in local, state and national tournaments. We provide not only classes that focus and teach discipline, respect and honor but also competitive spirit and determination through our tournament team.

www.woodlandsonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

N.Korea tests new hypersonic missile as it ramps up weapon systems

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The projectile North Korea fired off its east coast on Tuesday was a newly developed hypersonic missile, state news media KCNA reported on Wednesday, the latest in a series of new weapons tested by the reclusive state. North Korea fired the missile towards the sea...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Silver, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
The Woodlands, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Taekwondo#Role Models#Martial Arts#Boxing#Combat#Tnt
The Hill

Senate Democrats eye government funding bill without debt hike

Senate Democrats are trying to vote as soon as Wednesday to avert a government shutdown, as they de-link the funding from a fight over the country's borrowing limit. Senate leadership is currently checking with all 100 senators to see if anyone would block passage of the stop-gap funding measure, that would not include a suspension of the debt ceiling, as soon as Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy