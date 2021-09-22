CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Gursching Named Horizon League Volleyball Player of the Week

ysusports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoungstown State outside hitter Paula Gursching has been named a Horizon League Player of the Week for her performance at Kent State's Golden Flashes Invitational last week. Gursching got attention on the national level as she recorded 13 aces as part of a triple-double in YSU's four-set win over Duquesne on Friday. The 13 aces were the most by a Division I player in a match regardless of length since 2015. They were the most by a DI player in a four-set match since 2003 and tied for the fifth-most all-time. Further, the 13 aces were the second-most ever in a match by a Horizon League player and the most since 2001. The first-year student-athlete from Schwalbach am Taunus, Germany, had three more aces than any other Division I player has had in a match of any length this season.

ysusports.com


ysusports.com

Women's Soccer Hosts Detroit Mercy, Visits Milwaukee This Week

Date and Time Thursday, Sept. 23 | 7 p.m. The Youngstown State women's soccer team (0-6-3, 0-0-2 HL) returns home to host Detroit Mercy (1-8-0, 0-2-0 HL) on Thursday, Sept. 23. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Farmers National Bank Field. The Penguins also visit Horizon League leader Milwaukee on Sunday, Sept. 26. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Central.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ysusports.com

Volleyball Hosts Oakland, Cleveland State to Kick Off League Play This Weekend

Saturday vs. Cleveland State 2 p.m. - ESPN+ | Live Stats. The Youngstown State volleyball team will begin its 21st season of Horizon League play this weekend as it welcomes Oakland and Cleveland State to Beeghly Center. The Penguins will host the Golden Grizzlies on Friday at 6 p.m., and they'll take on the Vikings on Saturday at 2 p.m.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

