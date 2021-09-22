Gursching Named Horizon League Volleyball Player of the Week

Youngstown State outside hitter Paula Gursching has been named a Horizon League Player of the Week for her performance at Kent State's Golden Flashes Invitational last week. Gursching got attention on the national level as she recorded 13 aces as part of a triple-double in YSU's four-set win over Duquesne on Friday. The 13 aces were the most by a Division I player in a match regardless of length since 2015. They were the most by a DI player in a four-set match since 2003 and tied for the fifth-most all-time. Further, the 13 aces were the second-most ever in a match by a Horizon League player and the most since 2001. The first-year student-athlete from Schwalbach am Taunus, Germany, had three more aces than any other Division I player has had in a match of any length this season.