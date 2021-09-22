CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thom Duma Fine Jewelers Retains Official Partner of Youngstown State University Athletics Partnership

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThom Duma Fine Jewelers continues to expand and show their commitment to the community by renewing their marketing partnership as the Official Jeweler of YSU Athletics. The multi-channel program includes numerous branding elements, including signage at Stambaugh Stadium during home football games and Beeghly Center during men's and women's home basketball games. Thom Duma is also the official sponsor of YSU Athletics 50-50 sold throughout the year.

