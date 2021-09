(WFRV) – What was one of the most hyped season openers in recent years for the Packers, quickly turned into a game to forget losing 38-3 to the Saints in Jacksonville. Due to Hurricane Ida, Sunday’s game between Green Bay and New Orleans had to be moved to TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. From the start of the game, the Saints were in control by having possession for more than 11 minutes in the first quarter. After a 44-yard field goal, New Orleans took a 3-0 lead over Green Bay.

