Numbers, Statistics and Lies: Week Four

For those of you new to Corn Nation, NSL is a weekly dive into statistics. This is not any sort of advanced stats; only basic stuff that is cherry-picked based on my whims that week. The numbers the chicken entrails point to carefully selected for further analysis are compared to the eye test. About that ‘eye test’, you should know that I usually forget to DVR the games and even when I do, I have so much stuff going on that I don’t have time to rewatch them. I also think I might need glasses. You’ve been warned.