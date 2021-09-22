CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Optional attendance is the way to go

By Mary Kueser
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople often think that to fully understand a subject, you need to experience it firsthand. College, however, tends to be less real life-experience and more coursework, lectures and quizzes. We all have days where getting to class seems to be more trouble than it’s worth. Maybe the weather is awful,...

vtcynic.com

UVM research funding hits all time high

UVM’s research funding hit a historical all-time high in the last fiscal year, with faculty pulling in $227 million in extramural support, according to a Sept. 23 press release. This record level of research funding surpassed the previous high of 181.7 million in 2020 by a wide margin, which in...
COLLEGES
Jacksonville Journal Courier

State tracking virus spread in schools

Schools are seeing a rise in COVID-19 infections and state health organizations are working to monitor how the virus is spreading, whether in classrooms or elsewhere during the school day. The Illinois Department of Public Health is using an online tracker to identify the causes of school-based outbreaks. Several west-central...
EDUCATION
goodmenproject.com

Going to College: 12 Great Ways Not To Get Student Loans

Today, everyone is trying to get ahead by going to college, but few consider the implications of graduating with student loans. At the same time, eighth-graders start to study for their SATs, 10th graders are looking for summer internships, and 11th graders look to take as many AP (advanced placement) classes as possible, all to get a leg up in their college career. We place such an emphasis on a college education, but in reality, how important is it? Do you need a degree to get a job, or can you pull a Mark Zuckerberg?
COLLEGES
NottinghamMD.com

New masking requirement effective immediately for all Maryland public schools

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland State Board of Education and Maryland State Department of Education on Tuesday received approval of a statewide masking requirement for all public schools. Following public testimony today, the Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review (AELR) Committee approved the emergency regulation, which will be in effect for 180 days. The emergency regulation requires any person inside a public school … Continue reading "New masking requirement effective immediately for all Maryland public schools" The post New masking requirement effective immediately for all Maryland public schools appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
csumb.edu

Return to campus comes with new way to attend events

After 17 months of enduring virtual-only events, the campus community is finally able to attend events in person again. Repopulating campus in the midst of a pandemic has led to an influx of questions, particularly regarding health and safety. Until now, events have been held entirely virtually, usually via Zoom....
SEASIDE, CA
vtcynic.com

Climate anxiety plagues students

Every year of inaction on climate is another year the average environmental UVM student feels a burden of responsibility. A burden that the school does little to alleviate. Younger generations bear the brunt of climate change responsibility. Thirty-seven percent of Gen Z think addressing climate change is their top personal...
SOCIETY
Idaho Capital Sun

Tips for Idaho teachers in the wake of the delta variant

For a while, things have been returning back to normal, albeit a “new normal.” Due to COVID-19, most students did not have in-person instruction last year, and most of those who did only returned part-time with mask mandates in place. Now, we are weeks into a new school year. The hopes were to once again […] The post Tips for Idaho teachers in the wake of the delta variant appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
beezzly.com

8+ Ways How to Make School Year Go By Faster?

Make it fly by in a blink of an eye with our tips!. All of us were children, and we are sure that most of you remember how boring it was sometimes to sit in the class and wait until the bell rings and this nightmare ends! Such boredom may have different reasons, but every kid who is experiencing it has only one point of concern: what can be done to cope with this lazy state of mind and make a class end up faster?
YOGA
CBS Boston

Harvard Moves First-Year MBA Classes Online Temporarily Due To ‘Steady Rise In Breakthrough Infections’

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard Business School is temporarily moving some classes online as breakthrough COVID cases among students rise. All first-year MBA students, along with some in their second year, will take classes remotely through at least Sunday, Oct. 3. “In recent days, we’ve seen a steady rise in breakthrough infections among our student population, despite high vaccination rates and frequent testing,” a Harvard Business School spokesman said in a statement. “Contact tracers who have worked with positive cases highlight that transmission is not occurring in classrooms or other academic settings on campus. Nor is it occurring among individuals who are masked.” Harvard Business School is asking all students to “eliminate unmasked indoor activities, limit in-person interactions with others outside their household, move all group gatherings online, and cancel group travel.” COVID testing for students will now take place three times per week. Harvard says 96% of employees and 95% of students are vaccinated.  
HARVARD, MA
ksl.com

Backpacks no longer allowed at secondary schools in Idaho school district

Parents wait to pick up their kids from Rigby Middle School Thursday morning. Students in secondary schools are no longer able to use backpacks after a 13-year-old girl brought a gun to school. (East Idaho News, YouTube) RIGBY, Idaho — Effective immediately, backpacks will no longer be allowed at secondary schools in Rigby.
IDAHO STATE
Hartford Courant

After imposing vaccine mandates, Connecticut colleges and universities seeing few COVID-19 cases

After nearly all Connecticut colleges and universities chose to require COVID-19 vaccination for all students returning to campus this fall, most have recorded few coronavirus cases in the early weeks of the semester, numbers from the schools show. That marks a dramatic change from last fall, when COVID-19 cases surged on college campuses, leading schools to quarantine dorms, send home ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
vtcynic.com

Alternative program to police proposed

A Vermont state representative presented his idea for a community-led first responder pilot program to promote safety options substitute to police intervention, at a Sept. 21 SGA meeting. Brian Cina, Vermont general assembly representative, presented on the proposed Neighborhood Outreach Worker Program. Cina co-founded ISGOOD, another community-building organization located on...
VERMONT STATE
The 74

Communities + Families + Recovery Funds = Innovation

COVID-19 school shock disrupted our way of doing education, unbundling the familiar division of responsibilities among home, school and community organizations. Nearly every parent of school-age children had to create from scratch a home learning environment using online technology, rebundling school services to meet their needs. Most parents accepted whatever teaching, learning and support services […]
EDUCATION

