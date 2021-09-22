Rutgers has a major opportunity against Michigan

There are only 31 FBS teams that are undefeated going into this week and who would have thought Rutgers would be one of them. Well, I did and a few others, but they still had to do it and they did. Remember, I picked them to go 7-5 during the regular season and 8-5 with a bowl victory. I am more confident now. Let’s talk about the significance of going 3-0 and what it means to the program, fan base, recruiting and national perception.