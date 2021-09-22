CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, MI

Volleyball Struggles Continue Against State Powers

By Keith Michaels
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Stockbridge volleyball team has hit a rough stretch of late as the Panthers went 1-5 in their last five matches. Two of the losses have come to state ranked teams in conference foes Lansing Christian and Lakewood. The Panthers fell in straight sets to both squads. In the latest MIVCA (Michigan Volleyball Coaches Association) Poll Lansing Christian is ranked third in Division 4 and Lakewood is ranked fourth in Division 2.

