STANDISH — All are welcome to engage with and reflect on the Critical Concern of Women (one of the five Critical Concerns of the Sisters of Mercy) during Mercy Week 2021 at St. Joseph’s College of Maine in Standish on Sept. 20-24. The Sisters of Mercy have long given special attention to women’s education, health, and spirituality through legislative advocacy, schools, healthcare institutions, and spirituality centers. Here is a list of some of the special events planned:

STANDISH, ME ・ 14 DAYS AGO