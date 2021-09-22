CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rad27 and Exo1 function in different excision pathways for mismatch repair in Saccharomyces cerevisiae

Felipe A. Calil
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEukaryotic DNA Mismatch Repair (MMR) involves redundant exonuclease 1 (Exo1)-dependent and Exo1-independent pathways, of which the Exo1-independent pathway(s) is not well understood. The exo1Δ440-702 mutation, which deletes the MutS Homolog 2 (Msh2) and MutL Homolog 1 (Mlh1) interacting peptides (SHIP and MIP boxes, respectively), eliminates the Exo1 MMR functions but is not lethal in combination with rad27Δ mutations. Analyzing the effect of different combinations of the exo1Δ440-702 mutation, a rad27Δ mutation and the pms1-A99V mutation, which inactivates an Exo1-independent MMR pathway, demonstrated that each of these mutations inactivates a different MMR pathway. Furthermore, it was possible to reconstitute a Rad27- and Msh2-Msh6-dependent MMR reaction in vitro using a mispaired DNA substrate and other MMR proteins. Our results demonstrate Rad27 defines an Exo1-independent eukaryotic MMR pathway that is redundant with at least two other MMR pathways.

An unusual phenotype occurs in 15% of mismatch repair-deficient tumors and is associated with non-colorectal cancers and genetic syndromes

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) and/or MSI-PCR (microsatellite instability-polymerase chain reaction) tests are performed routinely to detect mismatch repair deficiency (MMR-D). Classical MMR-D tumors present a loss of MLH1/PMS2 or MSH2/MSH6 with MSI-High. Other profiles of MMR-D tumors have been described but have been rarely studied. In this study, we established a classification of unusual MMR-D tumors and determined their frequency and clinical impact. All MMR-D tumors identified between 2007 and 2017 were selected. Any profile besides the classical MMR-D phenotype was defined as unusual. For patients with unusual MMR-D tumors, IHC, and PCR data were reviewed, the tumor mutation burden (TMB) was evaluated and clinical and genetic features were collected. Of the 4948 cases of MMR testing, 3800 had both the available IHC and MSI-PCR results and 585 of these had MMR-D. After reviewing the IHC and PCR, 21% of the cases initially identified as unusual MMR-D were reclassified, which resulted in a final identification of 89 unusual MMR-D tumors (15%). Unusual MMR-D tumors were more often associated with non-CRC than classical MMR-D tumors. Unusual MMR-D tumors were classified into four sub-groups: i) isolated loss of PMS2 or MSH6, ii) classical loss of MLH1/PMS2 or MSH2/MSH6 without MSI, iii) four MMR proteins retained with MSI and, iv) complex loss of MMR proteins, with clinical characteristics for each sub-group. TMB-high or -intermediate was shown in 96% of the cancers studied (24/25), which confirmed MMR deficiency. Genetic syndromes were identified in 44.9% (40/89) and 21.4% (106/496) of patients with unusual and classical MMR-D tumors, respectively (P < 0.001). Five patients treated with an immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) had a prolonged clinical benefit. Our classification of unusual MMR-D phenotype helps to identify MMR deficiency. Unusual MMR-D phenotype occurs in 15% of MMR-D tumors. A high frequency of genetic syndromes was noted in these patients who could benefit from ICI.
Real-world effectiveness of hyperbaric oxygen therapy for delayed neuropsychiatric sequelae after carbon monoxide poisoning

To assess real-world effectiveness of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) on delayed neuropsychiatric sequelae (DNS) after carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning we conducted a retrospective review of patients with CO poisoning admitted to Linkou Chang-Gung Memorial Hospital, Taiwan’s largest medical center, during 2009–2015. We included patients developing DNS after CO poisoning and compared improvements in neuropsychiatric function, with and without HBOT, after 12 months post-DNS to understand differences in recovery rates. DNS improvement-associated factors were also evaluated. We used receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve analysis to assess the role of time elapsed between DNS diagnosis and HBOT initiation in predicting DNS improvement. A total of 62 patients developed DNS, of whom 11 recovered while the rest did not. Possible factors predicting DNS improvement included receiving HBOT post-DNS (72.7% vs 25.5%; P = 0.006), and treatment with more than three HBOT sessions during acute stage CO poisoning (81.8% vs 27.5%; P = 0.003). The relevant area under the ROC curve was 0.789 (95% CI 0.603–0.974), and the best cut-off point was 3 days post-DNS diagnosis, with 87.5% sensitivity and 61.5% specificity. Early HBOT in patients who developed DNS after CO poisoning significantly improved their DNS symptoms, with treatment effects sustained for 1 year after DNS diagnosis.
Measurable residual disease status and FLT3 inhibitor therapy in patients with FLT3-ITD mutated AML following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation

Measurable residual disease (MRD) is associated with poor prognosis in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), even after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT). New next-generation sequencing (NGS) methods have emerged as a highly sensitive and specific method to detect MRD. In addition to defining the role of post-HCT MRD monitoring in FLT3-ITD mutated AML, there is great interest in the optimal use of oral FLT3 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (FLT3 inhibitors) to maintain remission following HCT. In this study, we evaluated the clinical impact of sensitive FLT3 MRD testing early after HCT and maintenance FLT3 inhibitor use at our transplant center. We found that there was a trend towards inferior progression-free survival (PFS) for patients with early post-HCT MRD, but that overall survival (OS) was not significantly impacted by MRD. The use of maintenance FLT3 inhibitors led to a significantly superior PFS and OS in our cohort, and improved PFS and OS in both MRD-negative and MRD-positive patients. Altogether, our results demonstrate the prognostic significance of NGS-based MRD monitoring for FLT3-ITD and the ability of post-HCT maintenance therapy to prevent relapse and death in FLT3-ITD mutated AML.
Conserved and species-specific chromatin remodeling and regulatory dynamics during mouse and chicken limb bud development

Chromatin remodeling and genomic alterations impact spatio-temporal regulation of gene expression, which is central to embryonic development. The analysis of mouse and chicken limb development provides important insights into the morphoregulatory mechanisms, however little is known about the regulatory differences underlying their morphological divergence. Here, we identify the underlying shared and species-specific epigenomic and genomic variations. In mouse forelimb buds, we observe striking synchrony between the temporal dynamics of chromatin accessibility and gene expression, while their divergence in chicken wing buds uncovers species-specific regulatory heterochrony. In silico mapping of transcription factor binding sites and computational footprinting establishes the developmental time-restricted transcription factor-DNA interactions. Finally, the construction of target gene networks for HAND2 and GLI3 transcriptional regulators reveals both conserved and species-specific interactions. Our analysis reveals the impact of genome evolution on the regulatory interactions orchestrating vertebrate limb bud morphogenesis and provides a molecular framework for comparative Evo-Devo studies.
Redox status of cysteines does not alter functional properties of human dUTPase but the Y54C mutation involved in monogenic diabetes decreases protein stability

Recently it was proposed that the redox status of cysteines acts as a redox switch to regulate both the oligomeric status and the activity of human dUTPase. In a separate report, a human dUTPase point mutation, resulting in a tyrosine to cysteine substitution (Y54C) was identified as the monogenic cause of a rare syndrome associated with diabetes and bone marrow failure. These issues prompt a critical investigation about the potential regulatory role of cysteines in the enzyme. Here we show on the one hand that independently of the redox status of wild-type cysteines, human dUTPase retains its characteristic trimeric assembly and its catalytic activity. On the other hand, the Y54C mutation did not compromise the substrate binding and the catalytic properties of the enzyme at room temperature. The thermal stability of the mutant protein was found to be decreased, which resulted in the loss of 67% of its activity after 90 min incubation at the physiological temperature in contrast to the wild-type enzyme. In addition, the presence or absence of reducing agents had no effect on hDUTY54C activity and stability, although it was confirmed that the introduced cysteine contains a solvent accessible thiol group.
A guide in lentiviral vector production for hard-to-transfect cells, using cardiac-derived c-kit expressing cells as a model system

Gene therapy revolves around modifying genetic makeup by inserting foreign nucleic acids into targeted cells via gene delivery methods to treat a particular disease. While the genes targeted play a key role in gene therapy, the gene delivery system used is also of utmost importance as it determines the success of gene therapy. As primary cells and stem cells are often the target cells for gene therapy in clinical trials, the delivery system would need to be robust, and viral-based entries such as lentiviral vectors work best at transporting the transgene into the cells. However, even within lentiviral vectors, several parameters can affect the functionality of the delivery system. Using cardiac-derived c-kit expressing cells (CCs) as a model system, this study aims to optimize lentiviral production by investigating various experimental factors such as the generation of the lentiviral system, concentration method, and type of selection marker. Our findings showed that the 2nd generation system with pCMV-dR8.2 dvpr as the packaging plasmid produced a 7.3-fold higher yield of lentiviral production compared to psPAX2. Concentrating the virus with ultracentrifuge produced a higher viral titer at greater than 5 × 105 infectious unit values/ml (IFU/ml). And lastly, the minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) of puromycin selection marker was 10 μg/mL and 7 μg/mL for HEK293T and CCs, demonstrating the suitability of antibiotic selection for all cell types. This encouraging data can be extrapolated and applied to other difficult-to-transfect cells, such as different types of stem cells or primary cells.
Aedes fluviatilis cell lines as new tools to study metabolic and immune interactions in mosquito-Wolbachia symbiosis

In the present work, we established two novel embryonic cell lines from the mosquito Aedes fluviatilis containing or not the naturally occurring symbiont bacteria Wolbachia, which were called wAflu1 and Aflu2, respectively. We also obtained wAflu1 without Wolbachia after tetracycline treatment, named wAflu1.tet. Morphofunctional characterization was performed to help elucidate the symbiont-host interaction in the context of energy metabolism regulation and molecular mechanisms of the immune responses involved. The presence of Wolbachia pipientis improves energy performance in A. fluviatilis cells; it affects the regulation of key energy sources such as lipids, proteins, and carbohydrates, making the distribution of actin more peripheral and with extensions that come into contact with neighboring cells. Additionally, innate immunity mechanisms were activated, showing that the wAflu1 and wAflu1.tet cells are responsive after the stimulus using Gram negative bacteria. Therefore, this work confirms the natural, mutually co-regulating symbiotic relationship between W. pipientis and A. fluviatilis, modulating the host metabolism and immune pathway activation. The results presented here add important resources to the current knowledge of Wolbachia-arthropod interactions.
Cryo-EM structure of the sodium-driven chloride/bicarbonate exchanger NDCBE

SLC4 transporters play significant roles in pH regulation and cellular sodium transport. The previously solved structures of the outward facing (OF) conformation for AE1 (SLC4A1) and NBCe1 (SLC4A4) transporters revealed an identical overall fold despite their different transport modes (chloride/bicarbonate exchange versus sodium-carbonate cotransport). However, the exact mechanism determining the different transport modes in the SLC4 family remains unknown. In this work, we report the cryo-EM 3.4 Å structure of the OF conformation of NDCBE (SLC4A8), which shares transport properties with both AE1 and NBCe1 by mediating the electroneutral exchange of sodium-carbonate with chloride. This structure features a fully resolved extracellular loop 3 and well-defined densities corresponding to sodium and carbonate ions in the tentative substrate binding pocket. Further, we combine computational modeling with functional studies to unravel the molecular determinants involved in NDCBE and SLC4 transport.
Comparison of the impact of chronic corticosteroid therapy on critical care outcomes of COVID-19 patients with and without history of chronic liver disease

There is a paucity of studies investigating the impact of chronic corticosteroid use for coexisting conditions in patients with Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Additionally, the information regarding the impact of chronic liver disease (CLD) on COVID-19 outcomes is evolving. Our study aims to investigate hospitalization outcomes of patients with COVID-19 on long term corticosteroids for coexisting conditions while also seeking to compare outcomes between such patients with a history of CLD to analyze the impact on mortality. We conducted a retrospective chart review across our 10-hospital network identifying patients on chronic corticosteroids (Prednisone ≥ 5 mg daily dose or equivalent dose of another steroid, for a duration of 30 days or more) who were hospitalized with COVID-19 from March 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020. Of these patients who met inclusion criteria, patients were then divided into groups based upon their history of CLD. Primary outcomes of the study looked to investigate the hospitalization outcomes of patients with a history of CLD and comorbid conditions requiring chronic corticosteroid use. Secondary outcomes sought to further investigate risk factors for mortality in our study sample. 837 charts were reviewed. 139 patients met inclusion criteria of which 34 patients had a history of CLD. Statistical analysis demonstrated no difference in length of hospital stay but increased ICU admission rate in the CLD group (41.2% vs 23.8%). No statistically significant difference was seen in between the CLD and non-CLD groups in term of complication rates and 28-day mortality. However, chronic corticosteroids patients were found to have higher rates of ICU admission and overall 28-day and ICU mortality in comparison to patients who were not on chronic corticosteroids prior to COVID-19 hospitalization. The larger contributor to COVID-19 severity was likely chronic corticosteroid use rather than CLD and thus chronic corticosteroid use should be limited throughout the COVID-19 pandemic especially in patients with additional speculated risk factors for COVID-19 such as CLD.
Role of catalytic nitrile decomposition in tricopper complex mediated direct partial oxidation of methane to methanol

Synthetic homogeneous system known to date performing methane to methanol conversion using O2 as terminal oxidant is unique and based on copper complex with piperazine-based ligand (Cu3L in Fig. 1) in a medium of acetonitrile. Prior work have shown that in order to achieve catalytic turnover, hydrogen peroxide is needed to regenerate the active site. We show in this paper that reaction solvent based on organic nitrile decompose concurrently with methane activation and that in the absence of either acetonitrile, Cu complex or hydrogen peroxide, the catalytic turnover does not happen. We show in this manuscript that the direct methane oxidation to methanol might have been mediated by catalytic Radziszewski oxidation between acetonitrile and H2O2. Additionally we have discovered that in the absence of methane, peroxide mediated acetonitrile decomposition also makes methanol via a background reaction which was hitherto unknown.
New potential factor contributing to severity of COVID-19 identified

The University of Kent's School of Biosciences and the Institute of Medical Virology at Goethe-University, Frankfurt am Main, have identified a protein that may critically contribute to severe forms of COVID-19. SARS-CoV-2 is the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. While many individuals develop only mild or no symptoms upon SARS-CoV-2 infection,...
Unvaccinated children getting infected with Covid isn't an issue because they face such a vanishingly rare chance of falling seriously ill, expert says

Unvaccinated children getting infected with Covid isn't an issue because they face such a vanishingly rare chance of falling seriously ill, a scientist said today. England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, yesterday told MPs 'virtually all' unjabbed youngsters would eventually catch the virus. He revealed about half of youngsters...
NIH Investigating Possible Link Between COVID Vaccine And Changes To Menstrual Cycles

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID vaccine when it comes to their monthly menstrual cycles. Top federal researchers are now launching a study to see if there is a possible connection, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Monday. When Dr. Katharine Lee from Washington University got her COVID vaccine, she experienced something unexpected. “I ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines,” Lee said. After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses...
Standardizing premedication for non-emergent neonatal tracheal intubations improves compliance and patient outcomes

We sought to standardize and improve compliance with evidence-based premedication for non-emergent neonatal intubations in two academic-affiliated Neonatal Intensive Care Units. Study design. A multidisciplinary team created guidelines and electronic medical record order sets for intubation. Compliance with recommended premedication, number of intubation attempts, and frequency of bradycardia and desaturation...
National Institutes Of Health Launching Study To See If COVID Vaccines Cause Menstrual Cycle Side Effects

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine when it comes to monthly cycles. As a result, the National Institutes of Health is launching a study to see if there is a possible connection. Dr. Katharine Lee said she “ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines.” After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses describing excessive or more frequent bleeding, more pain, and missed periods. The National Institutes of Health has...
Associations of cardiovascular risk with circulating peptides related to hypertensive disorders of pregnancy

We previously identified seven peptides in serum that are associated with hypertensive disorders of pregnancy (HDP). However, the significance of these peptides in the general population is unknown. The aim of this study was to clarify the relationships of HDP-associated peptides with hypertension and other cardiovascular risks in adult men. We investigated the relationships of peptide levels with cardiovascular risk factors, including adiposity, blood pressure, blood lipids and glycemic status, in men (mean age: 46.4 years) who were receiving annual health checkups at their workplace. The concentrations of the abovementioned seven peptides in serum were measured simultaneously using a mass spectrometer. Among the seven peptides, only a peptide with m/z 2091 (P-2091) derived from fibrinogen-α showed a significant correlation with diastolic blood pressure (Spearman’s rank correlation coefficient [r], −0.446). Another peptide with m/z 2378 (P-2378) originating from complement component 4 showed a significant positive correlation with body mass index (r, 0.273) and a significant inverse correlation with HDL cholesterol (r, −0.336). In addition, a peptide with m/z 3156 (P-3156) derived from an inter-α-trypsin inhibitor showed significant inverse correlations with body mass index (r, −0.258) and triglycerides (r, −0.334). There was no significant correlation of the levels of any of the seven peptides with hemoglobin A1c. Among the seven peptides related to HDP, P-2091, P-2378 and P-3156 were inversely associated with diastolic blood pressure, HDL cholesterol and triglycerides, respectively. Therefore, these peptides are possible biomarkers for discriminating cardiovascular risk in a general population.
Metal leaching from antimicrobial cloth face masks intended to slow the spread of COVID-19

Global health organizations recommend the use of cloth face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19. Seemingly overnight, companies whose primary business is in no way related to healthcare or personal protective equipment—from mattresses manufacturers to big box stores—transitioned into the “mask business.” Many companies advertise antimicrobial masks containing silver, copper, or other antimicrobials. Often, the techniques used to load such antimicrobials onto mask fibers are undisclosed, and the potential for metal leaching from these masks is yet unknown. We exposed nine so-called “antimicrobial” face masks (and one 100% cotton control mask) to deionized water, laundry detergent, and artificial saliva to quantify the leachable silver and copper that may occur during mask washing and wearing. Leaching varied widely across manufacturer, metal, and leaching solution, but in some cases was as high as 100% of the metals contained in the as-received mask after 1 h of exposure.
