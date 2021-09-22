CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molecular basis for PICS-mediated piRNA biogenesis and cell division

By Xiaoyang Wang
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy incorporating two mutually exclusive factors, PID-1 and TOST-1, C. elegans PICS complex plays important roles in piRNA biogenesis, chromosome segregation and cell division. We firstly map the interaction network between PICS subunits, then uncover the mechanisms underlying the interactions between PICS subunits by solving several complex structures, including those of TOFU-6/PICS-1, ERH-2/PICS-1, and ERH-2/TOST-1. Our biochemical experiment also demonstrates that PICS exists as an octamer consisting of two copies of each subunit. Combining structural analyses with mutagenesis experiments, we identify interfacial residues of PICS subunits that are critical for maintaining intact PICS complex in vitro. Furthermore, using genetics, cell biology and imaging experiments, we find that those mutants impairing the in vitro interaction network within PICS, also lead to dysfunction of PICS in vivo, including mislocalization of PICS, and reduced levels of piRNAs or aberrant chromosome segregation and cell division. Therefore, our work provides structural insights into understanding the PICS-mediated piRNA biogenesis and cell division.

Nature.com

GOLM1 suppresses autophagy-mediated anti-tumor immunity in hepatocellular carcinoma

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 335 (2021) Cite this article. Immune-mediated tumor elimination depends on the production of cytokines and the recruitment of immune cells in the tumor microenvironment. Cell death-related signals such as ATP release from tumor cells are crucial for the activation of downstream immune responses.1 GOLM1, also known as GOLPH2 and GP73 as a Golgi transmembrane protein involved in the transport of protein cargo through the Golgi apparatus has been extensively studied in various cancers for its multifunctional roles in promoting cancer proliferation and metastasis through the AKT/mTOR pathway.2,3 Its secreted form has been used as a serum biomarker in patients along with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) tumorigenesis and progression.4 However, its functional role in anticancer immunity is still unclear.
CANCER
Nature.com

METTL3-mediated mA RNA methylation promotes the anti-tumour immunity of natural killer cells

Natural killer (NK) cells exert critical roles in anti-tumor immunity but how their functions are regulated by epitranscriptional modification (e.g., N6-methyladenosine (m6A) methylation) is unclear. Here we report decreased expression of the m6A “writer” METTL3 in tumor-infiltrating NK cells, and a positive correlation between protein expression levels of METTL3 and effector molecules in NK cells. Deletion of Mettl3 in NK cells alters the homeostasis of NK cells and inhibits NK cell infiltration and function in the tumor microenvironment, leading to accelerated tumor development and shortened survival in mice. The gene encoding SHP-2 is m6A modified, and its protein expression is decreased in METTL3-deficient NK cells. Reduced SHP-2 activity renders NK cells hyporesponsive to IL-15, which is associated with suppressed activation of the AKT and MAPK signaling pathway in METTL3-deficient NK cells. These findings show that m6A methylation safeguards the homeostasis and tumor immunosurveillance function of NK cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Exosome-mediated stable epigenetic repression of HIV-1

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV-1) produces a persistent latent infection. Control of HIV-1 using combination antiretroviral therapy (cART) comes at the cost of life-shortening side effects and development of drug-resistant HIV-1. An ideal and safer therapy should be deliverable in vivo and target the stable epigenetic repression of the virus, inducing a stable “block and lock” of virus expression. Towards this goal, we developed an HIV-1 promoter-targeting Zinc Finger Protein (ZFP-362) fused to active domains of DNA methyltransferase 3 A to induce long-term stable epigenetic repression of HIV-1. Cells were engineered to produce exosomes packaged with RNAs encoding this HIV-1 repressor protein. We find here that the repressor loaded anti-HIV-1 exosomes suppress virus expression and that this suppression is mechanistically driven by DNA methylation of HIV-1 in humanized NSG mouse models. The observations presented here pave the way for an exosome-mediated systemic delivery platform of therapeutic cargo to epigenetically repress HIV-1 infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Molecular characterization of pleomorphic mesothelioma: a multi-institutional study

The molecular alterations of pleomorphic mesotheliomas are largely unknown. In the present study, we performed whole-exome sequencing (WES) on 24 pleomorphic mesotheliomas in order to better characterize the molecular profile of this rare histologic variant. BAP1 protein expression and CDKN2A deletion by FISH were also evaluated. Significantly mutated genes included BAP1 (35%), NF2 (13%), LATS2 (8%), TP53 (5%), and LATS1 (3%). BAP1 alterations most frequently co-occurred with deletions of chromosomes 4, 9, and 13. Other important genetic alterations in pleomorphic mesotheliomas included truncating mutations in NF2 (3 of 24; 12.5%), LATS2 (2 of 24; 8%), TP53 (1 of 24; 4%), and PBRM1 (1 of 24; 4%). Focal losses of chromosome 9p21 were most common copy number alterations (11 of 24 cases; 46%), and were assessed by WES and targeted FISH. The second most common were deletions of chromosome 4 (8 of 24; 33% pleomorphic mesotheliomas). Three cases of pleomorphic mesothelioma did not show any mutations, copy number alterations, or LOH. This first WES analysis of pleomorphic mesotheliomas did not identify novel or unique mutations. In contrast to transitional mesothelioma that was reclassified as sarcomatoid variant based on transcriptome data, pleomorphic mesotheliomas are molecularly heterogeneous and therefore their reclassification into single subtype is more difficult.
CANCER
Nature.com

B7-H5 blockade enhances CD8 T-cell-mediated antitumor immunity in colorectal cancer

Negative immune checkpoint blockade immunotherapy has shown potential for multiple malignancies including colorectal cancer (CRC). B7-H5, a novel negative immune checkpoint regulator, is highly expressed in tumor tissues and promotes tumor immune escape. However, the clinical significance of B7-H5 expression in CRC and the role of B7-H5 in the tumor microenvironment (TME) has not been fully clarified. In this study, we observed that high B7-H5 expression in CRC tissues was significantly correlated with the lymph node involvement, AJCC stage, and survival of CRC patients. A significant inverse correlation was also observed between B7-H5 expression and CD8+ T-cell infiltration in CRC tissues. Kaplan−Meier analysis showed that patients with high B7-H5 expression and low CD8+ T-cell infiltration had the worst prognosis in our cohort of CRC patients. Remarkably, both high B7-H5 expression and low CD8+ T infiltration were risk factors for overall survival. Additionally, B7-H5 blockade using a B7-H5 monoclonal antibody (B7-H5 mAb) effectively suppressed the growth of MC38 colon cancer tumors by enhancing the infiltration and Granzyme B production of CD8+ T cells. Importantly, the depletion of CD8+ T cells obviously abolished the antitumor effect of B7-H5 blockade in the MC38 tumors. In sum, our findings suggest that B7-H5 may be a valuably prognostic marker for CRC and a potential target for CRC immunotherapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Lysine-selective molecular tweezers are cell penetrant and concentrate in lysosomes

Lysine-selective molecular tweezers are promising drug candidates against proteinopathies, viral infection, and bacterial biofilm. Despite demonstration of their efficacy in multiple cellular and animal models, important questions regarding their mechanism of action, including cell penetrance and intracellular distribution, have not been answered to date. The main impediment to answering these questions has been the low intrinsic fluorescence of the main compound tested to date, called CLR01. Here, we address these questions using new fluorescently labeled molecular tweezers derivatives. We show that these compounds are internalized in neurons and astrocytes, at least partially through dynamin-dependent endocytosis. In addition, we demonstrate that the molecular tweezers concentrate rapidly in acidic compartments, primarily lysosomes. Accumulation of molecular tweezers in lysosomes may occur both through the endosomal-lysosomal pathway and via the autophagy-lysosome pathway. Moreover, by visualizing colocalization of molecular tweezers, lysosomes, and tau aggregates we show that lysosomes likely are the main site for the intracellular anti-amyloid activity of molecular tweezers. These findings have important implications for the mechanism of action of molecular tweezers in vivo, explaining how administration of low doses of the compounds achieves high effective concentrations where they are needed, and supporting the development of these compounds as drugs for currently cureless proteinopathies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Imaging phonon-mediated hydrodynamic flow in WTe

In the presence of interactions, electrons in condensed-matter systems can behave hydrodynamically, exhibiting phenomena associated with classical fluids, such as vortices and Poiseuille flow1,2,3. In most conductors, electron–electron interactions are minimized by screening effects, hindering the search for hydrodynamic materials; however, recently, a class of semimetals has been reported to exhibit prominent interactions4,5. Here we study the current flow in the layered semimetal tungsten ditelluride by imaging the local magnetic field using a nitrogen-vacancy defect in a diamond. We image the spatial current profile within three-dimensional tungsten ditelluride and find that it exhibits non-uniform current density, indicating hydrodynamic flow. Our temperature-resolved current profile measurements reveal a non-monotonic temperature dependence, with the strongest hydrodynamic effects at approximately 20 K. We also report ab initio calculations showing that electron–electron interactions are not explained by the Coulomb interaction alone, but are predominantly mediated by phonons. This provides a promising avenue in the search for hydrodynamic flow and prominent electron interactions in high-carrier-density materials.
MATHEMATICS
towardsdatascience.com

Basic Molecular Representation for Machine Learning

Machine learning has been applied to many problems in cheminformatics and life science, for example, investigating molecular property and developing new drugs. One critical issue in the problem-solving pipeline for these applications is to select a proper molecular representation that featurizes the target dataset and serves the downstream model. Figure 1 shows a conceptual framework for different molecular representations. Usually, a molecule is represented by a linear form as a SMILES string, or by a graph form as an adjacent matrix maybe together with a node attribute matrix for atoms and an edge attribute matrix for bonds. A SMILES string could be further converted into different formats such as molecular fingerprint, one-hot encoding, or word embedding. On the other hand, the graph form of molecular representation could be directly used by the downstream model or be converted into graph embedding for the task.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The nucleolar DExD/H protein Hel66 is involved in ribosome biogenesis in Trypanosoma brucei

The biosynthesis of ribosomes is a complex cellular process involving ribosomal RNA, ribosomal proteins and several further trans-acting factors. DExD/H box proteins constitute the largest family of trans-acting protein factors involved in this process. Several members of this protein family have been directly implicated in ribosome biogenesis in yeast. In trypanosomes, ribosome biogenesis differs in several features from the process described in yeast. Here, we have identified the DExD/H box helicase Hel66 as being involved in ribosome biogenesis. The protein is unique to Kinetoplastida, localises to the nucleolus and its depletion via RNAi caused a severe growth defect. Loss of the protein resulted in a decrease of global translation and accumulation of rRNA processing intermediates for both the small and large ribosomal subunits. Only a few factors involved in trypanosome rRNA biogenesis have been described so far and our findings contribute to gaining a more comprehensive picture of this essential process.
SCIENCE
quantamagazine.org

Biologists Rethink the Logic Behind Cells’ Molecular Signals

It was a brilliant illustration of what the biologist and Nobel laureate François Jacob called the “logic of life”: a tightly controlled flow of information from genes to the traits that cells and other organisms exhibit. But this lucid vision of circuit-like logic, which worked so elegantly in bacteria, too...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Molecule-mediated surface reconstruction enables giant upconversion luminescence enhancement

National University of Singapore researchers have developed a synthetic method to enhance upconversion luminescence in protein-sized lanthanide-doped nanocrystals by surface reconstruction through molecule coordination. This innovation prevents surface-associated energy loss and marks a significant breakthrough in the field of lanthanide luminescence. Nonlinear frequency upconversion is a subject of fundamental and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

MRTF-A-NF-κB/p65 axis-mediated PDL1 transcription and expression contributes to immune evasion of non-small-cell lung cancer via TGF-β

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. PD-L1 is abnormally regulated in many cancers and is critical for immune escape. Fully understanding the regulation of PD-L1 expression is vital for improving the clinical efficacy of relevant anticancer agents. TGF-β plays an important role in the low reactivity of PD-1/PD-L1 antibody immunotherapy. However, it is not very clear whether and how TGF-β affects PD-L1 expression. In the present study, we show that TGF-β upregulates the expression of the transcriptional coactivator MRTF-A in non-small-cell lung cancer cells, which subsequently interacts with NF-κB/p65 rather than SRF to facilitate the binding of NF-κB/p65 to the PDL1 promoter, thereby activating the transcription and expression of PD-L1. This leads to the immune escape of NSCLC cells. This process is dependent on the activation of the TGF-β signaling pathway. In vivo, inhibition of MRTF-A effectively suppresses the growth of lung tumor syngrafts with enrichment of NK and T cells in tumor tissue. Our study defines a new signaling pathway that regulates the transcription and expression of PD-L1 upon TGF-β treatment, which may have a significant impact on research into the application of immunotherapy in treating lung cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Structural basis of the complete poxvirus transcription initiation process

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. Poxviruses express their genes in the cytoplasm of infected cells using a virus-encoded multi-subunit polymerase (vRNAP) and unique transcription factors. We present cryo-EM structures that uncover the complete transcription initiation phase of the poxvirus vaccinia. In the pre-initiation complex, the heterodimeric early transcription factor VETFs/l adopts an arc-like shape spanning the polymerase cleft and anchoring upstream and downstream promoter elements. VETFI emerges as a TBP-like protein that inserts asymmetrically into the DNA major groove, triggers DNA melting, ensures promoter recognition and enforces transcription directionality. The helicase VETFs fosters promoter melting and the phospho-peptide domain (PPD) of vRNAP subunit Rpo30 enables transcription initiation. An unprecedented upstream promoter scrunching mechanism assisted by the helicase NPH-I probably fosters promoter escape and transition into elongation. Our structures shed light on unique mechanisms of poxviral gene expression and aid the understanding of thus far unexplained universal principles in transcription.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The role of host–guest interactions in organic emitters employing MR-TADF

Research into organic light emitters employing multiple resonance-induced thermally activated delayed fluorescence (MR-TADF) materials is presently attracting a great deal of attention due to the potential for efficient deep-blue emission. However, the origins and mechanisms of successful TADF are unclear, as many MR-TADF materials do not show TADF behaviour in solution, but only as particular pure solids. Here, an investigation into a well-known MR-TADF material, DABNA-1, together with other new MR materials (9H-quinolino[3,2,1-kl]phenothiazin-9-one (QPO) and 9H-quinolino-[3,2,1-kl]-phenothiazin-9-one 5,5-dioxide (QP3O)), yields new insights regarding the origin of TADF. Although a material system may support the concept of MR, inefficiency in both forward and reverse intersystem crossings forbids TADF unless a suitable host material allows an exciplex-like host–emitter interaction that boosts TADF. This boosted-TADF mechanism can be generalized to any fluorescence dye that lacks TADF in the photoluminescence measurement but has a thermally accessible S1–T1 energy gap, opening the way to high-performance organic light-emitting diodes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Thermal crosslinking of polylactide/star-shaped polycaprolactone for toughening and resistance to thermal deformation

The applications of polylactic acid (PLA) are limited by its brittleness and poor thermal resistance. Here, the toughness of PLA and its resistance to thermal deformation were enhanced by crosslinking it with star-shaped polycaprolactone using dicumyl peroxide as a thermal initiator. The mechanical properties of the blended and crosslinked films were investigated via tensile testing. The crosslinked films of PLA/st4PCL-G exhibited toughness 1.2 times greater than that of neat PLA. The resistance to thermal deformation was investigated in a hot oven and in hot water. Although the glass-transition temperature (Tg) of the crosslinked films was lower than that of neat PLA, the crosslinked films exhibited resistance to thermal deformation and maintained shape stability without any shrinkage or distortion at temperatures greater than Tg.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The identification of grain size genes by RapMap reveals directional selection during rice domestication

Cloning quantitative trait locus (QTL) is time consuming and laborious, which hinders the understanding of natural variation and genetic diversity. Here, we introduce RapMap, a method for rapid multi-QTL mapping by employing F2 gradient populations (F2GPs) constructed by minor-phenotypic-difference accessions. The co-segregation standard of the single-locus genetic models ensures simultaneous integration of a three-in-one framework in RapMap i.e. detecting a real QTL, confirming its effect, and obtaining its near-isogenic line-like line (NIL-LL). We demonstrate the feasibility of RapMap by cloning eight rice grain-size genes using 15 F2GPs in three years. These genes explain a total of 75% of grain shape variation. Allele frequency analysis of these genes using a large germplasm collection reveals directional selection of the slender and long grains in indica rice domestication. In addition, major grain-size genes have been strongly selected during rice domestication. We think application of RapMap in crops will accelerate gene discovery and genomic breeding.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Molecular conversations

Chemical biologists are uniquely positioned to uncover and precisely manipulate the molecular basis of interactions between microbiomes and their hosts. Rich microbiomes composed of diverse bacteria, fungi and viruses can be found living in close physical relationships with animal and plant hosts. These microbes constantly interact with each other and with their hosts, through communication that is fundamentally driven by biomolecules, as each side of this partnership produces compounds that shape the other in both cooperation and competition. In this themed issue, we present a collection of Review articles that explore these microbiome–host relations and the effects of their disruption at the molecular level.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structural basis of gating modulation of Kv4 channel complexes

Modulation of voltage-gated potassium (Kv) channels by auxiliary subunits is central to the physiological function of channels in the brain and heart1,2. Native Kv4 tetrameric channels form macromolecular ternary complexes with two auxiliary β-subunits—intracellular Kv channel-interacting proteins (KChIPs) and transmembrane dipeptidyl peptidase-related proteins (DPPs)—to evoke rapidly activating and inactivating A-type currents, which prevent the backpropagation of action potentials1,2,3,4,5. However, the modulatory mechanisms of Kv4 channel complexes remain largely unknown. Here we report cryo-electron microscopy structures of the Kv4.2–DPP6S–KChIP1 dodecamer complex, the Kv4.2–KChIP1 and Kv4.2–DPP6S octamer complexes, and Kv4.2 alone. The structure of the Kv4.2–KChIP1 complex reveals that the intracellular N terminus of Kv4.2 interacts with its C terminus that extends from the S6 gating helix of the neighbouring Kv4.2 subunit. KChIP1 captures both the N and the C terminus of Kv4.2. In consequence, KChIP1 would prevent N-type inactivation and stabilize the S6 conformation to modulate gating of the S6 helices within the tetramer. By contrast, unlike the reported auxiliary subunits of voltage-gated channel complexes, DPP6S interacts with the S1 and S2 helices of the Kv4.2 voltage-sensing domain, which suggests that DPP6S stabilizes the conformation of the S1–S2 helices. DPP6S may therefore accelerate the voltage-dependent movement of the S4 helices. KChIP1 and DPP6S do not directly interact with each other in the Kv4.2–KChIP1–DPP6S ternary complex. Thus, our data suggest that two distinct modes of modulation contribute in an additive manner to evoke A-type currents from the native Kv4 macromolecular complex.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Molecular basis of human ATM kinase inhibition

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. Human checkpoint kinase ataxia telangiectasia-mutated (ATM) plays a key role in initiation of the DNA damage response following DNA double-strand breaks. ATM inhibition is a promising approach in cancer therapy, but, so far, detailed insights into the binding modes of known ATM inhibitors have been hampered due to the lack of high-resolution ATM structures. Using cryo-EM, we have determined the structure of human ATM to an overall resolution sufficient to build a near-complete atomic model and identify two hitherto unknown zinc-binding motifs. We determined the structure of the kinase domain bound to ATPγS and to the ATM inhibitors KU-55933 and M4076 at 2.8 Å, 2.8 Å and 3.0 Å resolution, respectively. The mode of action and selectivity of the ATM inhibitors can be explained by structural comparison and provide a framework for structure-based drug design.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Study on discriminant method of rock type for porous carbonate reservoirs based on Bayesian theory

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98154-x, published online 20 September 2021. In the original version of this Article Xinxin Fang and Hong Feng were incorrectly listed as equally contributing authors. Consequently, the equal contribution statement has now been removed. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. China Coal Research...
CHEMISTRY

