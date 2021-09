Northwestern was able to get back into the win column after taking care of business against the Sycamores of Indiana State. NU play-by-play-announcer Dave Eanet, and former Wildcats quarterback, Dan Persa, take a look ahead to this week’s game where Northwestern heads to Durham, N.C. for their first road game of the season against Duke. Dave and Dan talk to the lead studio host for the Big Ten Network, Dave Revsine, to see how the conference is looking after a couple weeks. They also check in with the play-by-play announcer for Duke, David Shumate, who gives a scouting report on the Northwestern’s next opponent.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO