Politics

Top 15 Best Cities In The World

TravelPulse
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are always factors to consider when choosing a place to live, work or travel. Safety, sustainability and economic prosperity are just some factors to be considered. Resonance Consultancy, the group that rates the top 100 best cities in the world each year through BestCities.org has once again ranked this year's top cities. As a first, the ranking also includes a city's sustainability, shaking up the traditional rankings. Check out the rest of this slideshow to see the top fifteen best cities in the world.

Narcity

A Trio Of Canadian Cities Out West Were Just Named Among The World's Best

Canada's western provinces are once again proving to be some of the most desirable places to be in the country, with three cities in the region landing on a list of the best cities in the world. The 2021 World's Best Cities report was released by Resonance Consultancy, ranking the...
WORLD
Inside Indiana Business

Fort Wayne Tops List of 'Best Cities to Buy a Second Home'

FORT WAYNE - The city of Fort Wayne is ranked No. 1 on the list of "The 20 Best Cities to Buy a Second Home" from property casualty insurance agency Hippo. The ranking was determined through a study conducted last month that looked at several factors, including average home cost, property value gain over 10 years, and cost of living.
FORT WAYNE, IN
107 JAMZ

The Best Cities In America For Coffee

There's some new research that looked into the best cities in America for coffee and they aren't the ones with the most stores that carry Maxwell House. They compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities across 12 metrics, including the number of coffee shops and roasters, the amount of coffee drinkers, the average prices in the area, and local coffee-related events.
RESTAURANTS
#Resonance Consultancy
News Break
Politics
TravelPulse

The Cheapest Cities in the US for 5-Star Hotels

We all want to enjoy a nice, luxurious bed after a day of exploring a new destination, but many 5-star hotel rates are just too expensive. LuxuryHotel.com analyzed cities around the country to find the top ten cheapest destinations for luxury travel, where 5-star hotels can be had for a fraction of the nation's average. Curious to see which cities made the list?
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

These Companies Are Making It Easy to Book a Single Room on a Luxury Charter

The opportunity to reserve a single room on a charter yacht is rare, but there are companies that specialize in the service. “Couples or singles interested in expeditions, rather than a specific yacht, tend to be our clients,” says Tamsin Vaughan, director of yacht expeditions for EYOS, a UK firm that zeroes in on luxury travel to extreme and off-the-grid destinations. “We go places where they wouldn’t charter yachts by themselves.” The 236-foot Nansen Explorer, a seven-stateroom yacht with a bar, lounge and gym, will host an EYOS charter in Antarctica this winter. Kayaking around glaciers and hiking snow-covered slopes are...
ECONOMY
TravelPulse

The Latest Travel Advice, Requirements for the World's Most-Visited Countries

Europe routinely dominated the list of the world's most-visited countries prior to the declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, and while travel has gone on a roller coaster ride in the 18 months since, demand is back, and travelers are once again returning to their favorite international destinations. Here's a look at the latest travel guidance* and restrictions for the world's most-visited countries heading into the fall.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Google Highlights Hotels’ Sustainability Efforts Through New Search Tools

Leading search engine company Google this week announced the integration of brand-new tools and features aimed at making it easy for consumers to identify sustainable travel options. “To make that happen, we’ve created a new team of engineers, designers and researchers focused solely on travel sustainability,” Richard Holden, Google’s Vice...
INTERNET
TravelPulse

New Study Finds Hispanic Travelers Spent $113.9 Billion on Domestic Travel

MMGY Global and its nonprofit study partner Travel Unity have released some of its data from its newest study on underrepresented travelers, called “Vistas Latinas: A Landmark Study on U.S. Travelers of Hispanic Descent.”. The study compiles data from two different surveys and studies, both done with at least 3,000...
TRAVEL
gatech.edu

Best Practices for Meetings in a Hybrid World

While the seemingly overnight shift to a virtual environment was initially jarring, workforces readily adapted and seized its many benefits, including access to a larger talent pool, less overhead, more flexibility, and even environmental benefits. Now, many of these same workforces are returning to the in-person setting alongside remote work which continues to perpetuate the post-pandemic workplace, presenting a dynamic challenge. f these workforces are beginning to return to the in-person setting.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
TravelPulse

2021 Travel Restrictions: The Safest Countries to Visit This Fall

The reopening of international travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic saw significant milestones over the summer as a handful of marquee destinations welcomed back tourists for the first time in over a year. Despite the emergence of the COVID-19 Delta variant, travelers will have far more options when venturing abroad this fall compared to last. Here's a look at some of the safest countries travelers can visit with peace of mind this autumn.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

What to Expect at the ACTA Summit Next Week

ACTA’s Travel Industry Summit opens next Thursday September 30 and is free for all to register. Here’s what you can expect while in attendance and why you should register today!. Keynote Speakers & Topics. - Lucie Guillemette – Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Air Canada – Rebuilding Together.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

More Countries Add WTTC Safe Travels Stamp

New Zealand, Switzerland, Czech Republic and Oman have joined more than 400 destinations around the world in adding the World Travel and Tourism Council's Safe Travels Stamp. The certification is recognized as a global symbol of safety and is used to rebuild global consumer confidence and encourage the return of safe international travel.
WORLD
TravelPulse

United Airlines Makes Finding, Using Travel Credits Easier

United Airlines announced customers would have more flexibility when rebooking via an easier way to find and use their travel credits. The carrier is the first and only to automatically display travel credits as a payment option during the checkout process, a system that will be available for MileagePlus members first and all customers in the near future.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Travel and Tourism Industries Announce Net Zero Roadmap

As part of an effort to combat climate change, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) announced the launch of a Net Zero Roadmap for the travel and tourism industries. The WTTC also revealed it would launch ground-breaking social and environmental research data to build on the organization’s annual Economic Impact Report (EIR) and support the travel sector’s drive towards net zero by 2050.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla Partners With Black In Travel

WHY IT RATES: The partnership will include an exclusive event for Black In Travel members. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer. Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla is delighted to announce its newest partnership with Black In Travel. Black In Travel helps provide minority travelers with resources, recommendations, exclusive events and memorable experiences. The partnership will see Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla host an exclusive event for Black In Travel members to experience one of Mexico’s best holidays, the Day of the Dead, on November 5 – 7.
TRAVEL

