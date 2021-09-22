The Brooklyn Nets Potential Starting Lineup: NBA Championship Is The Only Option

Most of us have had a weird friend before. A person so odd that, if we were to bring them around other people, we might need to first explain their essence, so to avoid unpleasant frictions. They’re a bit of a kook, you might say, but they mean well. If they say X, they might actually mean Y or Z, or even A, B, or C. It’s hard to say. It takes a lot of decoding to be around them. But I promise you this much: they mean well. They’re not for everyone, though. That’s for sure. It’s okay if you don’t like them, but I love them.

