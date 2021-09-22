CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The Brooklyn Nets Potential Starting Lineup: NBA Championship Is The Only Option

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the history of the NBA, Kevin Durant has found a way to make his way into some spectacular starting lineups. In the beginning, Durant paired with Russell Westbrook and James Harden. Then, he won two championships alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. As we enter the 2021 season, Durant has found a way to position his name into the talk of one of the best starting lineups in the league, if not in the history of the NBA.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
AllPacers

He Only Has Nine Fingers, But Is He The Best Dunker In NBA History? This Former Boston Celtics First Rounder Who Also Played For The Suns, Heat, Pacers, Nets, Rockets, Timberwolves And Mavericks, Doesn't Get Talked About Enough

Many people believe that Vince Carter, Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins are probably three of the best dunkers to ever step foot in the NBA. However, one name that does not get brought up enough is Gerald Green. Green played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Miami...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Jevon Carter
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Nicolas Claxton
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Julius Erving
Person
Paul Millsap
Person
Kevin Durant
Sports Illustrated

The Brooklyn Nets Made An Incredible Trade That Landed Them This Player In 2016 Who Ultimately Helped Them Get James Harden From The Houston Rockets

In 2016, the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets made a trade that at the time did not seem to be a huge deal. The Nets were entering another rebuilding year, and traded a 28 year old Thad Young to the Pacers in exchange for the 20th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft (see Tweets below from Brian Lewis and Josh Newman from 2016).
NBA
Sporting News

Are the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets destined to meet in the 2022 NBA Finals?

Every so often, there comes an NBA season when the two finalists from each conference appear to be a forgone conclusion. Injuries are an unpredictable variable every year and derail a team's title aspirations, but certain franchises contain the talent and depth to overcome such adversities. That's how they become consensus favourites among experts and stakeholders.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Mvp#Nba Players#The Nba Finals
thejnotes.com

Utah Jazz: Best trade in history with the Brooklyn Nets

We’ve already covered the trade that netted the Utah Jazz Deron Williams, and undeniably, it’s one of the most significant trades in the Jazz’s franchise history. However, when the front office acquired the hyper-talented floor general, they probably didn’t expect him to headline their best trade in franchise history with the Brooklyn Nets a mere six seasons later.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brooklyn Nets NBA 2K22 ratings rundown

The new NBA season is quickly approaching, and that means the release of a new edition of NBA 2K. NBA 2K22 dropped last week, and the Nets’ new-look roster fared very well in the latest rating process. The Nets have one of the best rosters in the game, with an...
NBA
New York Sports Nation

Lakers’ Devontae Cacok Signs with the Brooklyn Nets

Former member of the All NBA-G League first and All-Rookie teams, Devontae Cacok, has signed with the Nets and will ultimately compete for an open two-way spot. The Nets have already added Kessler Edwards, the 44th pick in the 2021 Draft, as their first two-way player, but look to add another spot after signing Cacok and David Duke. Cacok, Duke, and other players the Nets choose to invite to their camp will compete for this final two-way spot.
NBA
pensacolavoice.com

NBA: Nets and Lakers Expected to Battle For the Title

With the offseason almost completely unfolded, and just a few weeks away from the start of training camps, we can finally start looking ahead to the upcoming NBA season. This year’s free agency is on the books, with few remarkable athletes remaining in the market, and the 2021 Summer League is through, with the Miami Heat winning the tournament.
NBA
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: DeAndre Jordan opens up about departure after trade

When DeAndre Jordan made his exit from the Brooklyn Nets to Detroit, there were tons of factors that contributed to his departure. One major reason being the roster updates and his declining minutes last season. He played a total of 22 MPH throughout the 2020-21 season and contributed just seven points and seven boards per contest.
NBA
q1057.com

Sorry, Brooklyn Nets Fans, You’re Stuck With Kyrie Irving For a While

Love him, hate him, or get easily annoyed by his antics, Kyrie Irving is here to stay. Expanding on that claim a bit, news began to circulate earlier today that Brooklyn Nets' guard Kyrie Irving had responded to trade rumors, and reported offers, that connect the him to other teams. Irving has completed two seasons with the Nets after leaving the Boston Celtics, and has two more seasons remaining on his contract, the second of which is an option.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Brooklyn Nets' 2021 offseason reviewed

Hoops Rumors is breaking down the 2021 offseason for all 30 NBA teams, revisiting the summer’s free agent signings, trades, draft picks, departures, and more. We’ll evaluate each team’s offseason moves, examine what still needs to be done before opening night, and look ahead to what the 2021-22 season holds for all 30 franchises. Today, we’re focusing on the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA
Yardbarker

The Brooklyn Nets, our weirdest contenders yet

Most of us have had a weird friend before. A person so odd that, if we were to bring them around other people, we might need to first explain their essence, so to avoid unpleasant frictions. They’re a bit of a kook, you might say, but they mean well. If they say X, they might actually mean Y or Z, or even A, B, or C. It’s hard to say. It takes a lot of decoding to be around them. But I promise you this much: they mean well. They’re not for everyone, though. That’s for sure. It’s okay if you don’t like them, but I love them.
NBA
elitesportsny.com

Patty Mills fits the Brooklyn Nets like a missing puzzle piece

Patty Mills might seem like a minor addition at first glance, but he is going to play a major role for the Brooklyn Nets. Patty Mills is on the back nine of his NBA career, but he still has plenty of time and basketball left before he crosses that river into retirement. He’s looking to win a championship with the Brooklyn Nets before he does.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy