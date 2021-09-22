UNC Health Southeastern extends deadline for mandatory staff vaccinations

Maternal/Child Health Nurse Laura Sellers, left, receives Wednesday a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine administered by LayTonya Meekins, a registered medical assistant, in the Employee Health and Wellness Office at UNC Health Southeastern.

LUMBERTON — UNC Health Southeastern employees have a 30-day extension to get vaccinated after the deadline passed Tuesday.

The hospital system announced July 23 it would require all employees to be vaccinated or face possible termination by Tuesday.

Staff members at all UNC Health Southeastern clinics and affiliates who are not fully compliant by October 20 will face “further disciplinary action up to and including termination of employment,” according to Patrick Ebri, UNC Health Southeastern vice president and chief engagement officer.

“In the meantime, these individuals will be required to follow a strict COVID-19 protocol which includes but is not limited to submitting bi-weekly COVID-19 tests, [and] wearing special masks such as N95s throughout their shifts,” Ebri said.

Ebri said that about 95% of employees system-wide have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

UNC Health Southeastern has eight primary care clinics, four walk-in clinics and 29 specialty clinics and affiliates including Gibson Cancer Center, Southeastern Lifestyle Center for Fitness, Southeastern Women’s Healthcare, WoodHaven Nursing, Alzheimer’s and Rehabilitation Care Center and others.

UNC Health Southeastern also began Tuesday requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for some visitors.

Visitors that fall under the vaccine requirement category for adult patients with no cognitive challenges will be asked to show their vaccination card when they sign in to visit, according to the health care system. If vaccination cards are not available, hospital staff will verify vaccination status using the North Carolina Vaccine Database. Anyone vaccinated outside North Carolina and not listed in the state database must provide proof of vaccination to visit patients.

In some cases, being vaccinated will be strongly recommended instead of required, according to UNC Health Southeastern. These cases include medical center visitors who accompany children, birthing mothers, patients with cognitive challenges, and those who are visiting patients under end-of-life care. Vaccination will also be strongly recommended for necessary support individuals at outpatient clinics and facilities.

Emergency Department visitors currently are allowed only in extreme medical circumstances, with recommended vaccination, according to the health care system. Visitation at WoodHaven Nursing, Alzheimer’s and Rehabilitation Center continues to follow state and federal guidelines.

Individuals interested in scheduling an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine can do so by calling UNC Health Southeastern primary care clinics directly or scheduling through the Call Center at 1-844-735-8864.