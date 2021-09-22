Yes, Rob Gronkowski actually watches film. 'An overload of film,' he says.
TAMPA, Fla. — It was a recipe for irreverence and, of course, misinterpretation. Rob Gronkowski, virtually peerless as a tight end and priceless as an interview, wasn’t crazy about making a cameo on the "Monday Night Football" simulcast hosted by Eli and Peyton Manning. He even warned Bucs vice president of communications Nelson Luis against it, indicating something nonsensical he might say could become viral.www.arcamax.com
