NBA

NBA Fans React To Former NBA Champion Iman Shumpert’s Incredible Performance On ‘Dancing With The Stars’: ‘I Didn’t Know Shump Was Like That On The Dance Floor’

5 days ago
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Iman Shumpert is no longer in the NBA, he has been in the headlines recently for his ongoing stint in the popular reality show 'Dancing With The Stars'. The show involves a dancer being paired with a celebrity, and the duo having to choreograph dance performances and perform better than the other duos.

www.yardbarker.com

