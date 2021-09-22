NBA Fans React To Former NBA Champion Iman Shumpert’s Incredible Performance On ‘Dancing With The Stars’: ‘I Didn’t Know Shump Was Like That On The Dance Floor’

Iman Shumpert may have skills on the basketball court, but can he kick it on the dance floor? We’ll soon find out on season 30 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’!. It’s pretty standard for every season of Dancing With the Stars to have an athlete contestant, and for season 30, Iman Shumpert is the guy for the job. The basketball player will be hitting the dance floor for the competition, which premieres on Sept. 20 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC. Iman is much more than just a basketball player, though! He’s dabbled in other aspects of the entertainment industry, and is known for his close relationship with his wife and daughters. Ahead of the big DWTS premiere, learn more about Iman Shumpert, his family and career below!

