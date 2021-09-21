CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kossuth County, IA

Vaccine Booster Clinics Delayed

algonaradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article–A COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic planned for the end of September is being cancelled at this time because of recommendations from the Food and Drug Administration. According to a release from Kossuth Regional Health Center, plans for community booster clinics offered through Kossuth County Public Health are on hold for the time being. The FDA and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) have yet to approve the booster dose for the general public. The booster dose has been approved for certain immunocrompromised individuals, and booster doses for this specific target group are available locally by contacting Community Health at 515-295-4430.

www.algonaradio.com

