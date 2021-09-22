Waukon volleyball team plays to a nearly undefeated week with home win over Charles City, runner-up finish at home tournament
The Waukon volleyball team played to a nearly undefeated week, coming up just shy of that unblemished mark in its final match of the week to currently hold an 11-8 season record that includes an even, 1-1 start to the Northeast Iowa Conference (NEIC) season. The Lady Indians began the week with a four-set triumph at home over Charles City Tuesday, September 14 by scores of 25-18, 19-25, 25-19 and 25-13.waukonstandard.com
