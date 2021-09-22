Kee volleyball falls in Upper Iowa Conference and home opener to Clayton Ridge and in three matches at Waukon Tournament

The Kee volleyball team got both its home and Upper Iowa Conference (UIC) schedule underway this past week but ultimately played to a week without a win in either dual match or tournament action, the Kee netters currently holding a 1-12 record on the season. The Hawks fell to Clayton Ridge at home to open UIC play Thursday, September 16 by scores of 14-25, 8-25 and 12-25 before falling in three matches at the Waukon Tournament Saturday, September 18 to have their tournament day ended at the close of the event’s initial round of pool play competition. Those tournament scores included falling by final results of 8-21 and 7-21 to Crestwood, 14-21 and 9-21 to Turkey Valley and 18-21 and 15-21 to North Crawford, WI.