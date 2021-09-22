CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Kee volleyball falls in Upper Iowa Conference and home opener to Clayton Ridge and in three matches at Waukon Tournament

Clayton County Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kee volleyball team got both its home and Upper Iowa Conference (UIC) schedule underway this past week but ultimately played to a week without a win in either dual match or tournament action, the Kee netters currently holding a 1-12 record on the season. The Hawks fell to Clayton Ridge at home to open UIC play Thursday, September 16 by scores of 14-25, 8-25 and 12-25 before falling in three matches at the Waukon Tournament Saturday, September 18 to have their tournament day ended at the close of the event’s initial round of pool play competition. Those tournament scores included falling by final results of 8-21 and 7-21 to Crestwood, 14-21 and 9-21 to Turkey Valley and 18-21 and 15-21 to North Crawford, WI.

waukonstandard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

N.Korea tests new hypersonic missile as it ramps up weapon systems

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The projectile North Korea fired off its east coast on Tuesday was a newly developed hypersonic missile, state news media KCNA reported on Wednesday, the latest in a series of new weapons tested by the reclusive state. North Korea fired the missile towards the sea...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Waukon, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Waukon Tournament#Uic#The Lady Hawks
The Hill

Senate Democrats eye government funding bill without debt hike

Senate Democrats are trying to vote as soon as Wednesday to avert a government shutdown, as they de-link the funding from a fight over the country's borrowing limit. Senate leadership is currently checking with all 100 senators to see if anyone would block passage of the stop-gap funding measure, that would not include a suspension of the debt ceiling, as soon as Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy