Interior Department Announces More Than $111 Million in Funding for Wetland Conservation Projects and National Wildlife Refuges

fws.gov
 6 days ago

Vanessa Kauffman, 703-358-2138, vanessa_kauffman@fws.gov. The Department of the Interior today announced that $34 million in grants has been approved by the Migratory Bird Conservation Commission, which will provide the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and its partners the ability to help conserve or restore 177,000 acres of wetland and associated upland habitats for waterfowl, shorebirds and other birds in 20 states. The grants, made through the North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA), will be matched by $74 million in partner funds.

www.fws.gov

