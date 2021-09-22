Thoth prescriptions for resolving Python dependencies

How to easily acquire, manipulate, and process OpenStreetMap data for your next geospatial data science project. OpenStreetMap (OSM) is an open-source database that allows virtually anyone to edit the underlying geospatial dataset. It can be a reliable source of data, especially since it is continually updated and validated by thousands of volunteers around the world. You can choose to download any OSM dataset on your own, but it will be time consuming and difficult. Not to mention the hassle of having to move back and forth between the data source and your development environment. With OSMnx Python library, however, you can acquire and process OSM dataset directly from your Notebook!

