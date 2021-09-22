CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thoth prescriptions for resolving Python dependencies

By Fridolin Pokorny
redhat.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePython offers a wealth of programming libraries, which often invoke functions from other libraries in complex hierarchies. While these libraries make it possible to develop powerful applications quickly, the ever-changing library versions often introduce conflicts that cause runtime or build-time issues. Thoth, an open source project developed within the Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence (AICoE), is dedicated to alleviating this problem in Python programs. This article looks at Thoth prescriptions, a mechanism that you can use to avoid clashing library versions in your Python applications.

