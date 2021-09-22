CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immunocore announces publication of phase 3 data comparing tebentafusp with investigator’s choice in The New England Journal of Medicine

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Immunocore announces publication of phase 3 data comparing tebentafusp with investigator's choice in The New England Journal of Medicine. Tebentafusp demonstrated prolonged overall survival (OS) compared to investigator's choice therapy in previously untreated, metastatic uveal melanoma patients.

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Valneva and Pfizer Report Further Positive Phase 2 Results, Including Booster Response, for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate

Saint-Herblain (France) and New York (United States), September 28, 2021 – Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company, and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), today announced further positive Phase 2 results, including booster response, for Lyme disease vaccine candidate VLA15.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

GlycoMimetics' Lead Candidate Data Published In An Online Journal

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ: GLYC) has announced that efficacy and safety data from a Phase 1/2 study of uproleselan were published online in the journal BLOOD. In the manuscript, scientists highlighted an analysis of minimal residual disease (MRD). The paper's lead author noted that "the combination of uproleselan with a standard...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. (SRRK) Announces Additional Data Analyses from the Apitegromab TOPAZ Phase 2 Trial

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced two poster presentations as part of the World Muscle Society (WMS) Virtual Congress taking place September 20-24, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Announces New Data from Phase 2 and 3 Trials Evaluating Setmelanotide in Multiple Rare Genetic Diseases of Obesity

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYTM), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the care of people living with rare genetic diseases of obesity, today presented new data and analyses from phase 2 and 3 trials evaluating setmelanotide at the 59th Annual European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology (ESPE) Meeting, which is being held virtually this week.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

Pfizer Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

The Delta variant has affected pockets of people that once seemed less at risk for COVID. The more transmissible strain of the virus has infected vaccinated individuals and young children at a higher rate than the previous iteration of the virus. With that in mind, pharmaceutical companies have sought to fill the gaps. Pfizer first proposed a booster shot for fully vaccinated adults, and now the company has announced that a trial found its vaccine has a "safe" and "robust" response in children five to 11 years old.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in Highly Comorbid COVID-19 Patients Treated with ZYESAMITM (RLF-100TM/aviptadil)

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company of its U.S. collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx"), has issued a press release announcing top line data demonstrating improved outcomes at one year in highly comorbid patients with COVID-19 who were treated with ZYESAMI(TM) (RLF-100(TM)/aviptadil). According to NRx's press release, in highly comorbid COVID-19 patients, ZYESAMI(TM) provided a threefold, statistically significant increase in the likelihood of survival at one year, consistent, according to NRx, with the increased odds of 60-day survival seen in the previously reported results from the phase 2b/3 randomized controlled trial of ZYESAMI(TM) (RLF-100(TM)/aviptadil). The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Announces Prelim Data of 4D-125 Phase 1/2 Trial

4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT), a clinical-stage gene therapy company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted gene therapies, announced a late-breaking presentation of preliminary clinical data from the on-going 4D-125 Phase 1/2 trial in patients with X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP) will be presented at the upcoming Annual Society of Retina Specialists Annual Meeting (ASRS) 2021 that will take place in San Antonio, TX on October 8-12, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Immunocore Tebentafusp Shows Survival Benefit In Untreated Eye Cancer Patients

Immunocore Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: IMCR) announced that data from a Phase 3 randomized trial comparing tebentafusp (IMCgp100) with investigator's choice in first-line metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) had been published in The New England Journal of Medicine. The paper concluded that tebentafusp is the first systemic treatment to show a survival...
CANCER
StreetInsider.com

Nanometrics, Inc. (NANO) Announces Red Journal Publication of Preclinical Data Showing Radioenhancer NBTXR3 May "Reprogram" the Tumor Microenvironment to Overcome Anti-PD-1 Resistance and Evoke Abscop

NANOBIOTIX (Euronext : NANO –– NASDAQ: NBTX – the ''Company''), a late-clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering nanophysics-based approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer, today announced the publication of preclinical findings with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (MD Anderson) in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology, Biology, Physics (Red Journal). These data support the further exploration of potential first-in-class, solid tumor-agnostic, therapeutic combination-agnostic radioenhancer NBTXR3 as a new therapeutic option seeking to induce significant tumor cell death when activated by radiotherapy, prime immune response, and overcome resistance to anti-PD-1.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Novavax (NVAX) to Compare Mixed COVID-19 Vaccine Schedules in Adolescents in a New Phase 2 Study With University of Oxford

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced its participation in a newly expanded Phase 2 clinical trial called Comparing COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule Combinations – Stage 3 (Com-COV3), led by the University of Oxford and funded by the UK Vaccines Taskforce (VTF) and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR). Novavax' recombinant nanoparticle COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, is one of the three COVID-19 vaccines that will be studied in adolescents to evaluate the potential for combined regimens that mix vaccines from different manufacturers to achieve immune protection against COVID-19.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Pfizer Begins Late-Stage Study To Test Effectiveness Of Oral Drug Against COVID-19 In Those Exposed To The Virus

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) says it has begun late-stage testing for an oral drug that can be taken by persons who are exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. What Happened: The New York-based drugmaker said Monday it has commenced a new large study that will evaluate a novel protease inhibitor “PF-07321332” for effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 infection.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
KTVU FOX 2

Pfizer studying oral drug to prevent COVID-19 in those exposed

NEW YORK - Pfizer has begun mid-to-late stage trials of an oral COVID-19 drug designed to prevent infection in those who have been exposed to the coronavirus. The drugmaker said Monday it has launched Phase 2/3 of a global clinical trial that aims to enroll up to 2,660 healthy adults who live in the same household as an individual with a confirmed, symptomatic COVID-19 infection.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Montara H6 Well Successfully Brought Onstream

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc (the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia-Pacific region, is pleased to announce that the Montara H6 development well has been successfully tied into the field facilities and commenced production. The well delivered an initial rate, after clean-up, approaching 10,000 bbls/d and following a period of well performance testing will be stabilised at around 3,000 bbls/d, as per guidance. The Valaris 107 rig has made the short move to the Skua-10 and Skua-11 workover location, and operations on Skua-11 have now commenced.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Sanofi Drops Plans for Messenger RNA Vaccine Against Virus

PARIS (AP) — French drugmaker Sanofi said Tuesday it was shelving plans for a COVID-19 vaccine based on messenger RNA despite positive results from early stage testing. The Paris-based company said it will continue to develop another vaccine candidate that is already undergoing late stage human trials. That vaccine, developed jointly with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline, is based on the characteristic spike protein of the virus that causes COVID-19.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Datametrex Signs Covid-19 Testing Service Agreement with Entertainment Company's Cruise Line

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2021) - Datametrex AI Limited(TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF)(the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a COVID-19 testing service agreement with the entertainment operations and talent department for a cruise line owned and operated by one of the world's largest media and entertainment company.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Physician Survey on IV Korsuva Offers Encouraging Feedback - Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst David Amsellem reiterated an Overweight rating and $30.00 price target on Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) after conducting ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 497K VALIC Co I

The Fund's Statutory Prospectus and Statement of Additional Information, each dated October 1, 2021, as amended and supplemented from time to time, and the most recent shareholder reports are incorporated into and made part of this Summary Prospectus by reference. The Fund is offered only to registered and unregistered separate accounts of The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company and its affiliates and to qualifying retirement plans and IRAs and is not intended for use by other investors.
MARKETS
clarkson.edu

Clarkson Research Team’s Publication Featured on Cover of Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters

A recent publication by a research team at Clarkson led by Assistant Physics Professor Dhara Trivedi has been featured on the cover of the Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters. The publication explores the capturing mechanism of toxic oxoanions from water using three characteristically different metal-organic frameworks (MOFs): ZIF-8, iMOF-2c, and...
CHEMISTRY
advisory.com

Are boosters coming for Moderna and J&J? Here's where the evidence stands.

Many states have started administering booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine following FDA and CDC recommendations last week—but many health officials say eligibility confusion and the exclusion of other vaccine recipients has complicated the initial booster shot rollout. Are you ready for booster shots? Start thinking about these 6 factors...
INDUSTRY

