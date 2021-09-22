Immunocore announces publication of phase 3 data comparing tebentafusp with investigator’s choice in The New England Journal of Medicine

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company of its U.S. collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx"), has issued a press release announcing top line data demonstrating improved outcomes at one year in highly comorbid patients with COVID-19 who were treated with ZYESAMI(TM) (RLF-100(TM)/aviptadil). According to NRx's press release, in highly comorbid COVID-19 patients, ZYESAMI(TM) provided a threefold, statistically significant increase in the likelihood of survival at one year, consistent, according to NRx, with the increased odds of 60-day survival seen in the previously reported results from the phase 2b/3 randomized controlled trial of ZYESAMI(TM) (RLF-100(TM)/aviptadil). The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link.

INDUSTRY ・ 21 HOURS AGO