Stocks

After-Hours Stock Movers 09/22: (BB) (FUL) (VTNR) Higher; (EAR) (SYBX) (SCS) Lower (more...)

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR) 51.6% LOWER; was informed that it is the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (the “DOJ”) related to insurance reimbursement claims the Company has submitted on behalf of its customers covered by federal employee health plans. The Company is cooperating with the investigation. In addition, the Company intends to work with the government with the objective of validating the process to support any future claims that the Company may submit for reimbursement.

StreetInsider.com

Zscaler (ZS) PT Raised to $314 at Cowen

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cowen analyst Shaul Eyal raised the price target on Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) to $314.00 (from $255.00) while maintaining an Outperform rating. The analyst commented, "ZS F4Q21 results exceeded Street's estimates for revenue...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Reinstates Plains GP Holdings, L.P (PAGP) at Underperform

BofA Securities analyst Chase Mulvehill reinstates coverage on Plains GP Holdings, L.P ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Raymond James Raises Estimates on Verizon (VZ) Ahead of Earnings

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan reiterated an Outperform rating and $64.00 price target on Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Aurora Cannabis upgraded to neutral at MKM Partners

MKM Partners analyst Bill Kirk on Tuesday upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis to neutral from sell and increased his fair value price for the stock from C$6 to C$7 after the Canadian cannabis company reported a narrower than expected EBITDA loss of C$13.9 million, compared to the consensus estimate for a loss of C$16.9 million. Kirk said Aurora continues to face a struggling recreational-use business, and despite a consistent medical business, sees volatility in the international market. Aurora is the only stock in the firm's 22-name coverage universe without a single "buy" rating. Aurora Cannabis shares fell 2.3% in pre-market trades.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

General Electric (GE) Price Target Raised at Cowen Ahead of Q3 Print

Cowen analyst Gautam Khanna raised the price target on the Market Perform-rated General Electric (NYSE: GE) to $108.00 per share ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks for Retirees

Reliable revenue in any environment is a key component for stocks owned by retirees. Sustainable dividend growth is also critical. Not all "staples" have to be household consumables. Enterprises are repeat customers as well. Let's face it. The average 35-year-old's investment portfolio should look considerably different than the average 65-year-old's....
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (BACA) IPO Prices at $10

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE: BACA) (NYSE: BACA-U) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Starts Otonomo Techonologies (OTMO) at Buy

Needham & Company analyst Jack Andrews initiates coverage on Otonomo Techonologies (NASDAQ: OTMO) with a Buy rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Companies with NDRs 9/28

Companies with non-deal roadshows or company visits/marketing with sell-side today:Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) KeyBanc ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Globus Maritime (GLBS) Reports Q2 EPS of $0.00

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.00, versus ($38.66) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.83 million, versus $2.3 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Globus...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Jefferies lifts financial stock rating to overweight from

Jefferies equity strategist Steven G. DeSanctis on Tuesday lifted the firm's rating on financial stocks to overweight from market weight in a reaction to bearish sentiment around the sector and the prospect of higher interest rates. "Sentiment is downright awful," he said. "When flows are this bad, the group rebounds and delivers better than average performance." The sector offers cheap valuations currently and may be helped by GDP growth of 4% next year. "We think '22 earnings numbers are very conservative and should move up, keeping the revision ratios above average," DeSanctis said. M&A activity remains at record levels and could boost performance. Among the stocks in the group, Jefferies spotlighted Ares Management , Carlyle Group , First Cash Inc. , Hancock Whitney , LPL Financial , OneMain Holdings , Signature Bank , SLM Corp. , Sterling Bancorp , Western Alliance Bancorp and Wintrust Financial . The SPDR Regional Banking ETF is up 30.9% so far this year, compared to a rise of 16.6% by the S&P 500 .
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Oppenheimer Asia Channel Checks Indicate Supply Headwinds Reducing Growth by 20%

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer reiterated Outperform ratings on Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR), Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS

