After-Hours Stock Movers 09/22: (BB) (FUL) (VTNR) Higher; (EAR) (SYBX) (SCS) Lower (more...)
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR) 51.6% LOWER; was informed that it is the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (the “DOJ”) related to insurance reimbursement claims the Company has submitted on behalf of its customers covered by federal employee health plans. The Company is cooperating with the investigation. In addition, the Company intends to work with the government with the objective of validating the process to support any future claims that the Company may submit for reimbursement.www.streetinsider.com
