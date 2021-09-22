CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Red Cross Launches Initiative to Diversify Blood Donations

By Cyra-Lea Drummond, BSN, RN
verywellhealth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrequent blood transfusions are a common and necessary treatment for sickle cell disease, which primarily affects people from racial and ethnic minorities. As part of National Sickle Cell Awareness Month, the Illinois Medical District in Chicago is partnering with the American Red Cross to encourage underrepresented groups to donate blood.

www.verywellhealth.com

Comments / 0

Related
riverbender.com

Red Cross Initiative Aims To Increase Blood Availability For Patients With Sickle Cell Disease

ST. LOUIS — When patients living with sickle cell disease face a sickle cell crisis, blood transfusions can make a lifesaving difference. That’s why the American Red Cross has launched an initiative to grow the number of blood donors who are Black to help patients with sickle cell disease, an enduring and often invisible health disparity in the U.S.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WBOY

American Red Cross launches initiative to fight sickle cell disease

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The American Red Cross announced on Wednesday that it launched an initiative to help fight sickle cell disease. The initiative coincided with September, which is Sickle Cell Awareness Month. “We are continuing to increase [awareness] because the need is not subsiding, but rather increasing.”. Jason keeling, executive...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Times Reporter

Red Cross calls for donations for sickle cell patients

The American Red Cross recently called for donations to help with blood transfusions for sickle cell patients. Upcoming donation opportunities will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at Paint Valley Parts Ltd, 10850 County Road 320, Millersburg; from 1 to 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at First United Methodist Church, 201 W High Ave., New Philadelphia; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28 at Holmes Lumber Co., 6139 State Route 39, Millersburg.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
nationalblackguide.com

Sickle Cell Awareness- American Red Cross Launches Initiative

In recognition of September, Sickle Cell Awareness Month, the American Red Cross has launched a national initiative. In the US, it’s estimated that over 100,000 people have sickle cell disease and may require regular blood transfusions throughout their lifetime. Blood transfusions are essential in managing the very real pain and long-term health of those with sickle cell disease and blood donations from individuals of the same race or similar ethnicity and blood type are the most effective way to help patients experiencing a sickle cell crisis. Since the majority of people with sickle cell are of African descent (sickle cell disease occurs in about 1 out of every 365 Black or African-American births), blood donations from Black individuals are critical in helping those suffering from this disease. Today, less than half of the blood available is from blood donors who are Black.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Transfusions#Donate Blood#Blood Product#Charity#Imd#African#Asian#Latin American#The Red Cross#Red Cross Donation#Redcrossblood Org
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Walla Walla YMCA a leader in Red Cross blood drives

Kudos have rolled in for the Walla Walla YMCA, just recognized as a winner in the American Red Cross Pump It Up Challenge, said Y CEO Karen Hedine. The challenge recognizes high-achieving blood drive sponsors who have grown the number of blood donations collected in their community to help hospital patients in need.
WALLA WALLA, WA
North Platte Telegraph

'For the Babies:' Kearney man donates rare blood to American Red Cross

KEARNEY — Dustin Behlmann loves babies. A few years ago, he dressed up as Santa Claus so babies could be photographed with him. That affection spills over to giving blood. In the past 10 years, Behlmann has donated three gallons of blood. His O positive blood type also is CMV negative, which means he can give blood to newborns. Newborns cannot receive blood that is CMV positive, but Behlmann is one of the rare adults whose blood is CMV negative.
KEARNEY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Charities
wgnsradio.com

Red Cross BLOOD SHORTAGE

(MURFREESBORO) The need for blood is constant and it doesn’t take a time out. In fact, there is currently a critical O- blood shortage and we need your help! Babies needing transfusions as part of their medical care should only receive blood from donors who have not been exposed to Cytomegalovirus (CMV) and you have the type of blood that can help them.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Ottawa Herald

The Red Cross is facing a 6-year low in blood donations: Here's how you can help

The American Red Cross is holding donation clinics across Kansas in an effort to increase its inventory amid its lowest post-summer blood supply since 2015. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, the universal blood type most needed by hospitals, are being asked to make an appointment to give blood to help the Red Cross prepare for the fall and winter seasons.
CHARITIES
CBS Chicago

American Red Cross Seeking Blood Donations Amid Emergency Blood Shortage

CHICAGO (CBS)– The American Red Cross is asking for your help to recover from an emergency blood shortage. The organization says this is the lowest inventory they’ve had after a summer season in six years. You can make appointments and give blood ahead of the expected need this fall. They are especially asking for people with Type O blood to donate.
CHICAGO, IL
13 WHAM

Red Cross urges donation amid significant blood, platelet shortage

Rochester, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is asking for help amid a significant blood and platelet shortage. The organization says its post-summer levels are at their lowest point since 2015, and that it needs to receive 10,000 more blood products every week over the next month to meet patient and hospital needs.
ROCHESTER, NY
counton2.com

Red Cross: Blood, platelet donations decreasing as need remains high

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is urgently appealing to the public for blood and platelet donations as the organization experiences “historically low inventory levels.”. According to the Red Cross, donation was down about 10% in August, despite high demand from hospitals. In order to recover from the...
CROSS, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy