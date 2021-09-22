Red Cross Launches Initiative to Diversify Blood Donations

In recognition of September, Sickle Cell Awareness Month, the American Red Cross has launched a national initiative. In the US, it’s estimated that over 100,000 people have sickle cell disease and may require regular blood transfusions throughout their lifetime. Blood transfusions are essential in managing the very real pain and long-term health of those with sickle cell disease and blood donations from individuals of the same race or similar ethnicity and blood type are the most effective way to help patients experiencing a sickle cell crisis. Since the majority of people with sickle cell are of African descent (sickle cell disease occurs in about 1 out of every 365 Black or African-American births), blood donations from Black individuals are critical in helping those suffering from this disease. Today, less than half of the blood available is from blood donors who are Black.

