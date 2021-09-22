CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Lindstrom is now Falcons best offensive lineman

By Alex Lord
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Falcons offensive line has largely been disappointing through two weeks of the 2021 season. Matt Hennessy has struggled in his first season as a starter, Kaleb McGary looks like he’s a rookie again in his pass sets, and Jalen Mayfield has been notably horrendous in his first two appearances as a professional. Even Jake Matthews has struggled in the run game, but there is a glimmer of hope along the Falcons offensive line — Chris Lindstrom.

