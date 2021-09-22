Chris Lindstrom is now Falcons best offensive lineman
The Falcons offensive line has largely been disappointing through two weeks of the 2021 season. Matt Hennessy has struggled in his first season as a starter, Kaleb McGary looks like he’s a rookie again in his pass sets, and Jalen Mayfield has been notably horrendous in his first two appearances as a professional. Even Jake Matthews has struggled in the run game, but there is a glimmer of hope along the Falcons offensive line — Chris Lindstrom.www.yardbarker.com
