Gov. Abbott sets Tuesday, Sept. 28 as special runoff election for House District 10

AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott set Sept. 28 for the special election runoff to replace former state Rep. Jake Ellzey, R-Waxahachie. The runoff features two Republicans: John Wray, Ellzey’s predecessor in the seat, and Brian Harrison, the former chief of staff at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under former President Donald Trump. Harrison finished first in the eight-way special election late last month, getting 41% of the vote to 36% for Wray.