Have thoughts on Juneau’s visitor industry? Take this online survey now. The City and Borough of Juneau has contracted with McKinley Research Group (formerly McDowell Group) to conduct an online survey of Juneau residents regarding the visitor industry. The survey is open now at JuneauTourismSurvey.com and will be open until 4 p.m. on Friday, October 15. The survey takes about 5 minutes to complete.