Broken Bow Girls Golf Wins GICC Tournament

The Broken Bow girls golf team claimed the team title at the GICC Invite played at Indianhead Golf Course in Grand Island on Wednesday. The meet was originally scheduled for September 2nd but was rescheduled for September 22nd due to weather. Broken Bow won the team championship with a 363 team total. Columbus Scotus was 2nd with a 396 and GICC was third with a 409. Molly Custer of Broken Bow tied for the low round of the day with an 87 and would finish 3rd overall after a three person playoff. Broken Bow placed all five varsity golfers in the top 15. Camryn Johnson was 4th with an 88 and Emery Custer was 5th with a 90. Lainey Palmer placed 10th with a 98 and Taylor Schaaf finished 13th with a 99 for the 18 hole event. Broken Bow will be right back on the course Thursday when they compete at the Holdrege Invite.