Midday Meals Supervisor - Temporary

Pay: NJC E2-1 £17,842 pro rata (as of April 2020)

Start Date: Immediate

We are looking to appoint a responsible and reliable person who will ensure the safety, welfare and good conduct of pupils during the midday break. The successful candidate will enjoy working in a team, caring for children and enjoy supporting their lunch time activities.

You will be required to work 5 days a week between the hours of 11.45am and 1.00pm term time only.

This school is committed to recruiting with care and safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. An enhanced DBS Check and successful references will be required prior to any offer of employment.

Please use the application provided and return it directly to the school by email or post.

Closing Date: 05/10/2021 at 12:00

Interviews: week commencing 11 October 2021

Information about the school

St Augustine of Canterbury is a one form entry Catholic Primary School in Gillingham, Kent. We are a consistently good school (OFSTED June 2018, Denominational Inspection November 2019).

We are fortunate to be situated in extensive grounds with a thriving ECO garden and Holy garden. We are a friendly and hardworking team of committed staff, governors and parents to ensure the best possible primary school experience for our wonderful children.

Our school mission is at the heart of everything we do, ‘I have called you by your name, you are mine’ Isaiah 43. Our curriculum develops our children’s curiosity for learning; preparing them as citizens within our ever-changing world. Through creating RICH (Resourceful, Independent, Creative and Happy) learners we are encouraging our children to be collaborators, innovators, leaders and above all kind and loving children of God.

Our School and all its personnel are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the children. This post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service.

