Website makes it easy to find accurate, high-quality health care pricing information

By The Reporter
readthereporter.com
 6 days ago

The Indiana Hospital Association (IHA) last Friday announced a new update to mycareINsight.org, a tool it created in 2015 to make health care price and quality information publicly available to consumers. The updated site now includes a single location in which Hoosiers can find hospital-specific price information for common shoppable services, out-of-pocket price estimator tools where available, and standard charges for all items and services in a machine-readable format, as required by the federal Price Transparency Rule.

