Technip Energies partners with NPCC to advance energy transition

hydrocarbonprocessing.com
 6 days ago

Technip Energies and National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), a subsidiary of National Marine Dredging company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance energy transition in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other countries in the MENA region. The MoU was signed at the GASTECH conference on Sept. 21, by...

www.hydrocarbonprocessing.com

