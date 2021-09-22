CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Teaching Assistant Teaching/Child Support - Part-time

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

Pay: Temporary position at KR3 (16.75 hours per week).

Start Date: 8th November 2021

Would you like to work in an outstanding school as part of a supportive staff team?

We are looking for a new 1-1 teaching assistant to join our team. This position is to support a child with additional needs. Hours of work are:

  • Monday, Tuesday, Thursday: 12:15-3:30
  • Wednesday: 8.30-3:30

This will be a temporary contract, as it is linked to the support needed by a specific child.

We are looking for someone who will be able to fit into our culture and ethos of putting the children at the heart of everything we do. You will be enthusiastic, flexible, compassionate, friendly and reliable. The ability to work well as part of our team is crucial. In terms of the specific role, we are ideally looking for someone with experience and expertise in:

  • supporting children with social, emotional and mental health needs
  • implementing programmes set by specialists
  • building nurturing relationships with children
  • Play based learning

However, if you have the passion and desire to support children 1:1, we are able to offer personalised professional development in order to develop your expertise in these areas.

At Ryarsh Primary School we can offer you:

  • a welcoming school, genuinely at the heart of its community
  • a supportive and friendly staff team
  • enthusiastic, friendly and caring children
  • a strong professional development program, including dedicated professional development time
  • flexibility to build on your strengths and talents

To find out more about this opportunity, please feel free to contact the school to discuss the role in more detail.

Ryarsh Primary School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. Appointment to the position will be subject to an Enhanced Criminal Records Bureau Disclosure check

Closing Date: 15/10/2021 at 09:00

Interviews: Tuesday 19th October 2021

Information about the school

Here at Ryarsh Primary School, we are dedicated to providing a safe, nurturing and happy learning environment. We are united by a strong sense of community and work together to enthuse and inspire all learners to give their very best. We are a popular and over-subscribed school in a traditional Kent village, with 210 children in 7 classes. Our children have a wonderful attitude to learning and are a complete pleasure to teach. Our staff team are friendly, talented and positive, making Ryarsh a great place to work. In 2012, the school was judged Outstanding in all categories by Ofsted. Please visit our website to find out more about us.

Our School and all its personnel are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the children. This post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service.

KTJ1

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Finance & Personnel Assistant - Part-Time

We are looking to appoint a friendly, enthusiastic, efficient and well organised person to join our busy school office. In this role you will provide financial and administrative support to ensure the efficient and effective use of the school’s budget. This position offers an exciting opportunity for a committed individual to work for a friendly and supportive school where all members of the school community work as a team.
JOBS
The Guardian

Apprentice Nursery Assistant - Part-time

We are looking for an enthusiastic and energetic Apprentice Nursery Assistant to join our team at Morehall Nursery. We are looking for a candidate who is dedicated, enthusiastic, patient and caring, to help our children enjoy, learn and achieve success. Are you... Someone who has the highest expectations of themselves...
JOBS
The Guardian

Support Worker - Part Time

We are looking for thoughtful, caring and inspiring people to join our team of support workers in Crawley and the surrounding areas. Dimensions provide life changing support to people with learning disabilities and autism throughout England and Wales. We often find great talent from retail, cleaning and hospitality backgrounds, but...
JOBS
The Guardian

Higher Level Teaching Assistant 32.5 Hrs Per Week - Part-time

Pay: NJC Scale 4/5 Points 7-17 pro rata to £15,047 to £18,341. The successful candidate will be part of our Learning Support team working with students who experience difficulties in accessing the curriculum. The objective of this post is to provide support to targeted individual students, small groups and classes...
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Support#Volunteers#Mental Health#Ryarsh Primary School#Ofsted
The Guardian

Part-Time Temporary Foreign Language Assistants - Part-time

Roll: 1539 (622 in the sixth form) (Boys 11-18, Girls 16-18) Term time – 1 day per week (5 hours) Applications are invited from a fluent speaker of Spanish/German/Chinese/French to support spoken language development across the key stages. This is an excellent opportunity to join an outstanding Modern Foreign Languages Department with excellent results at both GCSE and IB Diploma.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Student Support Coordinator - Part-time

15 hours per week worked on Tuesdays and Thursdays during term time only. Salary: £26,083 - £28,769 fte (actual salary in the region of £8,639-£9,529 with further adjustment as appropriate to reflect a mid-year start date) Fixed term to 31 August 2023. Local Government Pension Scheme – 21% employer contribution.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Site Assistant - Part-time

The school is seeking a practical, flexible and friendly person for the post of Site Assistant at a small Church of England primary school in the village of Borden, Sittingbourne. The role includes a range of duties connected with security, caretaking and minor repairs of the school site. The requirements...
EDUCATION
redriverradio.org

Teach, Reach, and Inspire: Principals

Airs Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 6 p.m. John Quincy Adams once said, “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, you are a leader. “This is certainly true for school principals who are charged with providing a school vision and instructional leadership as well as managing support services, overseeing extracurricular programs and promoting school partnerships with community groups. But many school principals go beyond the call duty, displaying characteristics of servant leaders in how they value and promote staff, develop and empower students, and inspire and transform communities.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Guardian

Administrative Assistant - Part-time

Required as soon as possible to work in our busy front school office. 8.00am–12.30pm Mon–Fri (plus additional hours as needed) This is a front line position dealing with all parents and visitors to the school. Duties will involve Voluntary Fund management and reconciliation, reception and general office duties, including Primary intake administration, and will require a high level of computer literacy.
JOBS
The Guardian

Creative Design Assistant (Part-Time)

An exciting opportunity for a part-time Creative Design Assistant (2 year FTC) has arisen within a medical research charity. This charity champions the latest and most influential scientific research from around the world preventing disease and survival through diet, so that they can empower people to make informed lifestyle choices to reduce their health risks.
JOBS
Woodlands Online& LLC

Teaching Your Child How To Tidy Their Spaces

It can be such a pain to convince your child to clean their room — and even when they do clean their room, they don’t always do a very good job. They must be taught how to properly clean! Here are a few tips for teaching your child how to tidy their spaces:
KIDS
Daily Nebraskan

REACH teaches students to assist those dealing with suicide

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s REACH Training program encourages students to connect with those struggling with suicidal thoughts. Also in September is National Suicide Prevention Week, which was Sept. 5-11. Oct. 3-9 is Mental Illness Awareness Week while the day following, Oct. 10, is...
LINCOLN, NE
ucdenver.edu

How To Save Time Teaching: Meet With CETL Instructional Designers

The Center for Excellence in Teaching & Learning (CETL) offers many useful resources for adjunct, tenured and tenure-track, and Instructional, Research, and Clinical (IRC) faculty, but a recent initiative will be of particular interest to any professors getting started on course-planning for spring. This fall, with support from Lynx Together...
EDUCATION
ucdavis.edu

Committed to Teach

Ashley Mae Bernardo ’18 was among 40 teachers named 2021 WW Pennsylvania Teaching Fellows by the Institute for Citizens & Scholars. Bernardo, a Fulbright grant recipient during her time at UC Davis, will obtain her master’s degree from University of Pennsylvania, and then teach for three years in a high-need Pennsylvania school. The fellowship is part of Pennsylvania’s effort to invest in high-quality teachers.
DAVIS, CA
Fox 19

NKY elementary teaching assistant passes away from COVID-19 complications

FALMOUTH, Ky. (WXIX) - A teaching assistant at Southern Elementary School died Wednesday from COVID-19 complications, according to a letter from the superintendent. Monica Meyer was part of the school’s staff for “many years,” Superintendent Joe Buerkley wrote. The letter goes on to say that she will be “greatly missed”...
FALMOUTH, KY
Thrive Global

Teaching Mistakes to Avoid

If you have taken the time to find this article, then you may be one of the many new teachers who have joined our ranks in recent years. Teaching is one of the most rewarding professions in adult life, and we hope that you will thoroughly enjoy all of your successes. There is, however, a lot to learn before you get started, and some common mistakes made by other new teachers might help instruct you on what not to do.
EDUCATION
nybooks.com

Teaching Great Poetry to Children

We hope you enjoyed this free article. Kenneth Koch (1925–2002) was Professor of English at Columbia. During his lifetime, Koch published at least thirty volumes of poetry and plays. He was also the author of a novel, The Red Robins; two books on teaching poetry writing to children, Wishes, Lies, and Dreams and Rose, Where Did You Get That Red?; and I Never Told Anybody: Teaching Poetry Writing in a Nursing Home.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nique.net

Teaching different for learning differences

For the last year, I have been teaching lessons through an organization which connects art instructors to children with chronic illnesses. These hour-long lessons are the best part of my week, but I did not always think that teaching was so simple, especially when I first started off. My first...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

The Guardian

23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy