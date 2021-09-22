Teaching Assistant Teaching/Child Support - Part-time

Pay: Temporary position at KR3 (16.75 hours per week).

Start Date: 8th November 2021

Would you like to work in an outstanding school as part of a supportive staff team?

We are looking for a new 1-1 teaching assistant to join our team. This position is to support a child with additional needs. Hours of work are:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday: 12:15-3:30

Wednesday: 8.30-3:30

This will be a temporary contract, as it is linked to the support needed by a specific child.

We are looking for someone who will be able to fit into our culture and ethos of putting the children at the heart of everything we do. You will be enthusiastic, flexible, compassionate, friendly and reliable. The ability to work well as part of our team is crucial. In terms of the specific role, we are ideally looking for someone with experience and expertise in:

supporting children with social, emotional and mental health needs

implementing programmes set by specialists

building nurturing relationships with children

Play based learning

However, if you have the passion and desire to support children 1:1, we are able to offer personalised professional development in order to develop your expertise in these areas.

At Ryarsh Primary School we can offer you:

a welcoming school, genuinely at the heart of its community

a supportive and friendly staff team

enthusiastic, friendly and caring children

a strong professional development program, including dedicated professional development time

flexibility to build on your strengths and talents

To find out more about this opportunity, please feel free to contact the school to discuss the role in more detail.

Ryarsh Primary School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. Appointment to the position will be subject to an Enhanced Criminal Records Bureau Disclosure check

Closing Date: 15/10/2021 at 09:00

Interviews: Tuesday 19th October 2021

Information about the school

Here at Ryarsh Primary School, we are dedicated to providing a safe, nurturing and happy learning environment. We are united by a strong sense of community and work together to enthuse and inspire all learners to give their very best. We are a popular and over-subscribed school in a traditional Kent village, with 210 children in 7 classes. Our children have a wonderful attitude to learning and are a complete pleasure to teach. Our staff team are friendly, talented and positive, making Ryarsh a great place to work. In 2012, the school was judged Outstanding in all categories by Ofsted. Please visit our website to find out more about us.

Our School and all its personnel are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the children. This post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service.

KTJ1