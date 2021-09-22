CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Service Support Worker - Support at Home - Casual

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

Service Support Worker - Support at Home - Casual (x10 positions)

Contract Type: Casual

Hours per week: As and when required. Shift patterns: 7am to 10pm. Service Operates Monday to Sunday.

Salary: £9.50 per hour

Location: Dundee (requires travel within the area)

We've got an opportunity...

Do you love helping people in need? Are you looking for a rewarding role that could kick start your career in the health and social sector? We are looking for a passionate and enthusiastic person with great people skills to join our Independent Living team.

At the British Red Cross, we put the people that need us at the heart of what we do. As a Service Support Worker, you will provide the support and care which can make a vital difference to the quality of people's lives, helping them to help themselves and allowing them to continue living at home in comfort.

You will provide reactive, focused and flexible support to adults in their own home. This can include all aspects of Personal Care (includes showering and incontinence needs), meal preparation and helping with medication. In addition, you will be providing practical and emotional support in the service user's own home and signposting to other services where appropriate to enable the individual to live independently and remain in their own home.

Due to the nature of this service, this role can be emotionally and physically demanding. But it can also be rewarding; you are helping vulnerable people in the Dundee community.

The service operates daily, between 7.00am and 10.00pm. There are a variety of shifts and hours available to our casual staff. We'll try to make the shift patterns work around your life.

This role could be for you if…

  • You can make things great. You know how to improve service quality for the benefit of users.
  • You're professional. You can deal with queries in a diplomatic and confidential manner
  • You love being flexible. Working hours out with the norm suits you.

Also, you should be the following:

  • Educated to Standard Grade/GCSE level (or equivalent by experience)
  • IT literate
  • Full driving licence (desirable though not essential)
  • Have a good knowledge of services provided by the NHS and Social Care

Closing date for application is 23.59 on Thursday the 6th of October 2021 with interviews to follow.

This role includes working face to face with service users and social distancing will not be able to be maintained at all times therefore, it may not be suitable for people that may be at higher risk of harm from Covid-19.

We offer a wide range of staff benefits, these include:

36 days holiday (including Bank Holidays)Option to buy an extra 5 days annual leaveUp to 6% contributory pensionFlexible working policy

A little bit more about us...

The British Red Cross help anyone, anywhere in the UK; get the support they need if crisis strikes. From hiring a wheelchair or dealing with loneliness, to adjusting to life in a new country - we're there when you need us.

Our organisation was born out of a desire to bring help without discrimination. Impartiality and neutrality have been central values for the Red Cross since we started.

At the British Red Cross, we are looking for the best people to help us provide support to millions of people affected by crisis in the UK. We want our team to reflect the diversity of the communities we serve, offering equal opportunities to everyone, regardless of; age, disability, gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief, sex, or sexual orientation.

Diversity is something we celebrate and we want you to be able to bring your authentic-self to the Red Cross. We want you to feel that you are in an inclusive environment, and a great position to help us spread the power of kindness.

In the British Red Cross we will not tolerate any form of misconduct, including sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse. We have a code of conduct in place, and are committed to creating a culture of integrity in the organisation where misconduct is not tolerated, situations of abuse are quickly investigated and perpetrators are dealt with effectively.

If you are appointed to a role within BRC you will be subject to the organisation's Code of Conduct, a copy of which you can find on our website.

As part of its recruitment and selection process the British Red Cross undertakes DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service) checking of all individuals who regularly work with or have access to children and vulnerable adults.

If driving is an essential requirement of the role, appropriate driver checks will be completed in line with current policy.

The British Red Cross, incorporated by Royal Charter 1908, is a charity registered in England and Wales (220949) and Scotland (SC037738).

Follow us on Twitter @RedCrossJobsUK and on Linked in - British Red Cross, to hear about our latest job vacancies.

Connecting human kindness with human crisis

