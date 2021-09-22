CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1:1 Teaching Assistant - Part-time

 6 days ago

Pay: Kent Range 4

Start Date: Immediate

We are looking for a dynamic, friendly, calm and patient Teaching Assistant to support a child in Year 1 with Complex Special Educational Needs.

Temporary contract to start asap until August 2022 (Contract will remain whilst the child attends Great Chart Primary and receives High Needs Funding).

8.20am to 3.20pm Monday to Friday, term time only.

Pay - Kent Range 4 (18,517-19,625) for full time equivalent. Based on hours and weeks per year, starting salary of £13,270 per annum.

Closing Date: 04/10/2021 at 17:00

Interviews: TBC

Information about the school

Come and join our team. We offer lots of opportunity to develop and enhance your skills through training and working within our very professional staff team. We have a strong commitment to professional development and support. Our school is rated Outstanding and we have a commitment to school improvement. The school is modern and well resourced, with motivated children, strong SLT support and a valued whole school team. The staff at Great Chart work as a team, supporting each other. There are excellent teaching facilities and a very friendly atmosphere.

Great Chart is a popular oversubscribed Group 4 primary school on a beautiful site with 420 pupils aged 4-11 on roll. The school is modern and well-resourced on the edge of Ashford with excellent teaching facilities, motivated children and very supportive staff, governors and parents. The school is two-form entry.

Our School and all its personnel are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the children and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment and to share the vision and values of the school. This post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service, proof of identity will be required, clearance by Occupational Health of fitness to work and current and previous employers will be contacted for all applicants prior to short listing and interviews.

Our School and all its personnel are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the children. This post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service.

KTJ1

