Reports to:

Rosie Waldron

Job Description:

This is a part-time (3 days per week), temporary position (24 months) on Crick terms and conditions of employment.

Summary

We are seeking an experienced and creative digital project manager to lead on expanding the Crick’s public engagement work into digital channels.

Building on successful public events, exhibitions and education outreach programmes, the project is part of a 5-year, £1.2m initiative which includes expanding and improving our digital offer to engage people with Crick science.

This exciting role will lead both the discovery and delivery work needed to better engage public audiences, presenting an opportunity for a creative, strategic thinker to steer the digital public engagement work of a world-class scientific institute for the coming years.

We anticipate that a large part of the project will be the design and delivery of a new public-facing section of our website, along with a strategy for how to integrate this with content on existing and prospective channels.

This post sits within the Communications and Public Engagement team, which leads on the Crick’s strategic priority of engaging and inspiring the public. The successful candidate will also work closely with colleagues in the Crick’s Software Development team, as well as external contractors including developers, designers, content producers, marketing specialists, evaluators and other internal and external stakeholders.

We are looking for someone with significant experience managing digital projects, ideally within an academic or cultural context. The successful candidate will be highly motivated and organised, with a commitment to the principles and practice of equality, diversity and inclusion.

Key responsibilities

The main objective of the role is to manage a project to expand and improve the Crick’s digital offer for public audiences, including the successful delivery of a new public-facing section of our website.

Specific responsibilities will include, but not be limited to, the following:

Manage the strategic development and delivery of the Crick’s digital engagement offer, extending our public engagement activities to reach new audiences through digital channels.

Lead on the project management of a new public-facing section of our website and wider digital offering from inception to delivery, collaborating with members of the Communications, Public Engagement and Software Development teams, and bringing in new contractors as required.

Build on existing work to define overall objectives and specific deliverables required to complete the project, and creating a prioritised roadmap of activity.

Liaise with internal and external stakeholders, including technical and business stakeholders, to ensure that the project is delivered on time and on budget.

Work with the Digital Communications Content Manager, Head of Public Engagement, and development teams to identify, recruit and manage external agencies and/or contractors to support the delivery of the project.

Manage a budget to deliver the project, coordinating invitation to tender processes in collaboration with the Procurement team, and negotiating contracts with support from the Legal team.

Coordinate internal stakeholder management, including requirements gathering and sign-off.

Prepare for, deliver and record project meetings, such as steering committee meetings, and project team meetings.

Work with colleagues in the Crick’s Public Engagement and Communications teams to build a strategic and sustainable approach to digital engagement.

Participate in discussions concerning brand, marketing and evaluation strategies.

Support other digital engagement projects where necessary and relevant.

Champion Agile practices within the project and wider team, including iterative development, and a test and learn approach.

Undertake training if necessary to become the online safeguarding coordinator, ensuring that any digital engagement activity is developed in line with our values and within the law, and developing processes which allow us to respond appropriately to any incidents.

Uphold and promote the Crick’s commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI); and actively contribute to an inclusive workplace culture.

Work with colleagues to strategically embed EDI principles and practice in our public engagement programmes, ensuring our activities are as inclusive and accessible as possible.

Key experience and competencies

The post holder should embody and demonstrate our core Crick values: bold, imaginative, open, dynamic and collegial, in addition to the following:

Essential

Qualifications, experience and competencies:

Significant experience managing digital projects from concept to creation.

Strong knowledge of both Agile and traditional project management principles with the ability to blend them together in the right proportions to fit a project.

Proven track record of delivering projects on time and on budget, and experience of leading a tender process.

Experience of successfully running projects with multi-functional project teams including developers, user experience designers, content editors and visual designers.

Demonstrable and in depth understanding of products and technologies in the digital/web space.

An appreciation of good practice in engaging public audiences using digital formats, ideally within an academic, science engagement, or cultural context.

Excellent communication skills, with the ability to engage and build relationships with a range of stakeholders.

High levels of self-motivation, with the ability to work within an environment subject to change.

Excellent understanding of usability and accessibility standards, and GDPR compliance.

Hands on experience with content management systems, including Drupal.

A good understanding of the principles and practice of equality, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) and how they relate to developing inclusive and accessible digital engagement experiences.

Desirable

Qualifications, experience and competencies:

A project management qualification, either in Agile or Prince2.

Experience of project managing Drupal development projects.

Experience managing user research and testing projects.

In-depth understanding of digital analytics, including reporting tools such as Google Analytics, email marketing, and content optimisation tools such as HotJar.

Experience of developing and delivering digital engagement projects for public audiences from scratch.

An understanding of good practice in online safeguarding.

About us

The Francis Crick Institute is a biomedical discovery institute dedicated to understanding the fundamental biology underlying health and disease. Its work is helping to understand why disease develops and to translate discoveries into new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat illnesses such as cancer, heart disease, stroke, infections, and neurodegenerative diseases.

An independent organisation, its founding partners are the Medical Research Council (MRC), Cancer Research UK, Wellcome, UCL (University College London), Imperial College London and King’s College London.

The Crick was formed in 2015, and in 2016 it moved into a new state-of-the-art building in central London which brings together 1500 scientists and support staff working collaboratively across disciplines, making it the biggest biomedical research facility under a single roof in Europe.

Equality, Diversity & Inclusion

We welcome applications from all backgrounds. We are committed to providing equal employment opportunities, regardless of ethnicity, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, pregnancy, age, disability, or civil partnership, marital or family status. We particularly welcome applications from people who are Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic as they are currently underrepresented in the Crick at this level.

Diversity is essential to excellence in scientific endeavour. It increases breadth and perspective, leading to more innovation and creativity. We want the Crick to be a place where everyone feels valued and where diversity is celebrated and seen as part of the foundation for our institute’s success.

The Crick is committed to creating equality of opportunity and promoting diversity and inclusivity. We all share in the responsibility to actively promote dignity, respect, inclusivity and equal treatment and it is our aim to ensure that these principles are reflected and implemented in all strategies, policies and practices.

Read more on our website: https://www.crick.ac.uk/careers-and-study/life-at-the-crick/equality-diversity-and-inclusion