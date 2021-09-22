CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Part Time Higher Education Administrator

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

Our client, one of London's leading Higher Education establishments, is currently looking to recruit a temporary Higher Education Administrator, on a part time basis for 3 days a week to provide key administrative support in a student facing environment.

The purpose of this role is to assist and manage the day-to-day administration of teaching, research and degree programmes. The post holder will act as the first point of contact and deal efficiently with all email, written and telephone enquiries from both students and staff. Promoting the academic activities of various departments by organising internal and external events, you will undertake project administration, including module registration and the student evaluation of teaching and modules. You will also be required to maintain all systems for records management, to provide secretarial support to the team and assist the Programme Administrators with the organisation of student assessments.

In order to be considered for this post, you will need to have previous administrative experience within a Higher Education environment along with excellent IT and communication skills. With the ability to work independently and proactively, you will have the confidence to deal with a wide variety of people, prioritise competing deadlines and comprehend complex situations quickly.

If you are interested in finding out more information about this new opportunity, please register your interest below and submit your CV by clicking 'apply now' below.

