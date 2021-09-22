CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exam Invigilators - Casual

Pay: £9.75 per hour

Start Date: Immediate

OUR TRUST

BCAT is a small, but highly ambitious Academy Trust consisting of 3 schools, Barton Court Grammar School, The Charles Dickens School and the new free school, Barton Manor School.

Barton Court Grammar School (BCGS) is a state, selective, co-educational school with a strong reputation for its high academic standards and its caring and supportive ethos. The School is an accredited ‘Advanced Thinking School’ and is also the lead school of Barton Court Academy Trust (BCAT). The Charles Dickens School (CDS) joined BCAT on 1 March 2017 and Barton Manor School, a free school which is a 5 form entry 11-18 non-selective school with a joint Sixth Form with BCGS is co-sited to BCGS and work on developing its multi-million-pound site has started with a planned opening in September 2022.

THE POST

Examination Invigilators are required for an immediate start. Experience is preferred but not essential as training will be given. Candidates should be trustworthy, highly reliable and diligent. Hours of work are Monday-Friday 8.00am-5pm.

The deadline for applications will remain open until all roles are filled. Early applications are encouraged and will be considered as soon as received.

HOW TO APPLY

Applications for this post should be made online only using the School’s application form. CVs will not be accepted. Application forms should be returned to recruitment@cds.kent.sch.uk If you wish to discuss the post or arrange a visit, please contact Mrs Anne-Marie Ormsby, Personnel Assistant, at the School on 01843 862988 or by emailing the above address.

The Charles Dickens School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. The post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure application via the Disclosure & Barring Service and a check against the ISA Barred List for Children.

Closing Date: 05/10/2021 at 09:00

Interviews: TBC

Information about the school

Visitor Guide to Beautiful Thanet http://www.visitthanet.co.uk/

The Charles Dickens School is an 8 form entry, 1200 student school. The School has great facilities and continues to be oversubscribed.

This is an exciting time to join The Charles Dickens School as it joins the Barton Court Academy Trust (BCAT) working in partnership with Barton Court Grammar School Academy, an outstanding rated co-educational grammar school in Canterbury. This new venture will see The Charles Dickens students and staff benefit from outstanding leadership and the sharing of best practice. The Trust is committed to excellence in professional development.

Our School and all its personnel are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the children. This post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service.

