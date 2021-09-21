CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

Arrest made in shooting of 32-year-old Las Cruces man

By Jim Parker
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=466SNs_0c4uuvaT00

UPDATE #2: Las Cruces police announced the arrest of a Roswell man Wednesday who is accused in Tuesday afternoon’s shooting that wounded a 32-year-old Las Cruces man who was a passenger in a car.

Raul Angel Castillo-Hernandez, 24, is charged with felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was being held without bond in the Dona Ana County jail.

Investigators said Castillo-Hernandez followed the victim and two other people as they left an auto parts store, at one point firing a gun from inside his car at the other vehicle.

Police said the victim, whose name wasn't released, was sitting in the backseat when he was struck. As of Wednesday afternoon he had been released from the hospital; the other two in the car with him weren't hurt.

Authorities didn't provide a motive for the attack.

UPDATE: Las Cruces police said a 32-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries from at least one gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon on the city's northwest side.

That shooting happened just before 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of Sonrisa Loop, however detectives said they don't believe the incident actually occurred there.

The victim was hospitalized, police said, but they didn't release his name.

Investigators indicated they had not yet determined the circumstances that led to the shooting and asked anyone with information about it to call police at (575) 526-0795.

ORIGINAL REPORT: LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man was shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon when gunfire erupted at a mobile home park in west Las Cruces near the Field of Dreams athletics complex.

Police were dispatched in a large presence to the scene in the 2400 block of Sonrisa Loop near 17th Street on a report of an active shooter, according to scanner traffic.

An ABC-7 crew at the scene heard gunshots and observed an injured man being loaded into an ambulance and taken to a hospital; his condition wasn't known.

Las Cruces police didn't immediately provide further details about the events unfolding or what sparked the gunfire.

The post Arrest made in shooting of 32-year-old Las Cruces man appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 0

Related
KVIA ABC-7

Woman arrested for stabbing of 13-year-old child in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police arrested a 34-year-old California woman Monday on charges she stabbed and wounded a 13-year-old child multiple times with a knife. Authorities said the attack happened about 2 a.m. in the 8500 block of Alameda in the Lower Valley. A police indecent report said the woman "became upset after The post Woman arrested for stabbing of 13-year-old child in Lower Valley appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Abandoned dog found tied to post behind east El Paso business

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police said Tuesday they were investigating the case of an abandoned dog that was tied to the back of an eastside business. The incident happened Monday during the early morning hours at 1757 George Dieter Drive, which is a shopping complex. Detectives said employees from a business located in The post Abandoned dog found tied to post behind east El Paso business appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Victim hospitalized after northeast El Paso stabbing

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police said one person was hospitalized after being stabbed in the northeast early Monday morning. Police were called out to the 5200 block of Danny Drive just after 2:30 a.m. Police have not said whether the victim is a man or a woman, and they also did not The post Victim hospitalized after northeast El Paso stabbing appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

FBI says serious crime in El Paso continues to drop

EL PASO, Texas -- The number of serious crimes reported to El Paso police in 2020 declined by 18% compared to the previous year, continuing a remarkable trend, the FBI reported this week. Violent crime reported to police — murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault — fell by 12% last...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Roswell, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Roswell, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Crime & Safety
KVIA ABC-7

52-year-old northeast El Paso man was accidently shot, wounded by friend

UPDATE, Sept. 27: A man seriously wounded in northeast El Paso over the weekend was accidentally shot by a friend, police said Monday. Investigators said a 55-year-old man shot his 52-year-old friend in the chest while handling a weapon that he apparently didn't know was loaded. The victim remained hospitalized Monday and was listed in The post 52-year-old northeast El Paso man was accidently shot, wounded by friend appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Car crashes into downtown El Paso bank building

EL PASO, Texas -- A car went crashing into the Sunflower Bank building in downtown El Paso. According to officials, it happened just after 8 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Main and Mesa streets, where the bank is located. There were no injuries that required hospitalization, but there was damage to the front of The post Car crashes into downtown El Paso bank building appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Drunk driving, speeding blamed in deadly east El Paso rock wall crash

UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas — A 32-year-old woman from Juarez was killed in Monday morning's crash of an SUV into a rock wall in east El Paso, police announced Monday afternoon. Investigators said she was a passenger in the SUV driven by a 42-year-old Horizon City man who was allegedly driving drunk and speeding; authorities The post Drunk driving, speeding blamed in deadly east El Paso rock wall crash appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sonrisa Loop
KVIA ABC-7

Caught on video: EPFD saves kitten stuck in pipe

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso firefighters have saved a cute little kitten who somehow managed to crawl into a pipe and get stuck. A section of pipe containing the trapped cat was brought into Fire Station 2 on Monday night, fire officials said. Fire crews worked tirelessly, utilizing power tools and lubricant, to free The post Caught on video: EPFD saves kitten stuck in pipe appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into rock wall in Lower Valley

UPDATE, Sept. 27: Police on Monday identified the motorcyclist killed in a weekend crash in the Lower Valley as 29-year-old Roberto Miguel Lopez Jr. of east El Paso. Saturday's deadly crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 900 block of N. Zaragoza. "According to witnesses, Lopez appeared to lean to one side and veered right. The post Motorcyclist dies after crashing into rock wall in Lower Valley appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

SUV crashes into Ysleta High School bus in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- An SUV crashed into a school bus Friday night, causing significant vehicle damage but no serious injuries. The bus belonged to Ysleta High School, but police said there were no students onboard the bus at the time of the collision. The crash happened at the intersection of N. Loop and Lomaland The post SUV crashes into Ysleta High School bus in Lower Valley appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

3-car crash in west El Paso Jack in the Box parking lot hurts 2

EL PASO, Texas -- A nasty crash early Saturday morning resulted in severe damage and multiple injuries on the west side of El Paso. Fire dispatchers told ABC-7 that three cars were involved in a crash outside of a Jack-in-the-Box restaurant near the intersection of Brentwood Avenue and Mesa Street just after 2 a.m.; one The post 3-car crash in west El Paso Jack in the Box parking lot hurts 2 appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KVIA ABC-7

32-year-old man found shot, wounded in northeast Las Cruces

UPDATE: Las Cruces police said a 32-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries from at least one gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon on the city's northeast side. That shooting happened just before 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of Sonrisa Loop, however detectives said they don't believe the incident actually occurred there. The victim was hospitalized, police said, but The post 32-year-old man found shot, wounded in northeast Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Injured bicyclist rescued by firefighters from Comanche Peak

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso firefighters rescued an injured bicyclist in the mountains on Saturday. It happened on Comanche Peak off of E. Robinson Drive. The woman was brought down to safety on a stretcher about 1:30 p.m.; she was placed in an ambulance and taken to a local hospital. Firefighters at the scene The post Injured bicyclist rescued by firefighters from Comanche Peak appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso FBI sees disturbing trend of online school threats

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation says it has seen a disturbing trend of online threats against public places, including schools, after two El Paso area high schools were recently on high alert from a hoax threat.  FBI Special Agent Jeanette Harper says online threats against schools The post El Paso FBI sees disturbing trend of online school threats appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Body found in car at east El Paso apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas -- Police found a body in a car parked in the lot of an east El Paso apartment complex on Sunday morning. The discovery occurred at the Las Casitas Apartments at 9131 Sims Drive. Investigators were on scene and erected yellow crime scene tape around the area where the car was located. The post Body found in car at east El Paso apartment complex appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Motorist seriously hurt in east El Paso crash on Loop 375

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorist was seriously hurt in a rollover crash that shut down a portion of Loop 375 in east El Paso during the early morning hours Tuesday. The incident happened at Loop 375 south near the Pebble Hills Boulevard exit, where drivers were being detoured off as all lanes were closed The post Motorist seriously hurt in east El Paso crash on Loop 375 appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Border Patrol finds 142 migrants hidden in truck, SUV

EL PASO, Texas -- U.S. Border Patrol agents from the El Paso sector thwarted a human smuggling attempt and discovered 131 undocumented migrants crammed inside a tractor-trailer, an official said Wednesday. Border agents from the Ysleta Station encountered the tractor-trailer and rescued the large group "preventing a tragedy" from happening, said BP Sector Chief Gloria Chavez. She indicated those same The post El Paso Border Patrol finds 142 migrants hidden in truck, SUV appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Fleeing migrants in SUV led to Deming crash that killed 1, hurt 9

UPDATE, Sept. 22: DEMING, New Mexico — A group of migrants fleeing U.S. Border Patrol agents led to a deadly rollover crash along Highway 11 near Deming last weekend, federal authorities said in a statement Wednesday. Officials with Customs and Border Protection said an SUV containing 10 migrants ran a checkpoint during the noon hour The post Fleeing migrants in SUV led to Deming crash that killed 1, hurt 9 appeared first on KVIA.
DEMING, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Man killed in 3-car crash on Spur 601 in east El Paso

UPDATE: Police on Saturday afternoon identified the man killed in crash on Spur 601 earlier in the day as 74-year old Martin Telesforo Lopez of El Paso. Investigators said his pickup truck broke down along the roadway and was struck from behind by a car. It pushed his pickup into another pickup that had stopped The post Man killed in 3-car crash on Spur 601 in east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy