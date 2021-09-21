Arrest made in shooting of 32-year-old Las Cruces man

UPDATE #2: Las Cruces police announced the arrest of a Roswell man Wednesday who is accused in Tuesday afternoon’s shooting that wounded a 32-year-old Las Cruces man who was a passenger in a car.



Raul Angel Castillo-Hernandez, 24, is charged with felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was being held without bond in the Dona Ana County jail.

Investigators said Castillo-Hernandez followed the victim and two other people as they left an auto parts store, at one point firing a gun from inside his car at the other vehicle.

Police said the victim, whose name wasn't released, was sitting in the backseat when he was struck. As of Wednesday afternoon he had been released from the hospital; the other two in the car with him weren't hurt.

Authorities didn't provide a motive for the attack.

UPDATE: Las Cruces police said a 32-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries from at least one gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon on the city's northwest side.



That shooting happened just before 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of Sonrisa Loop, however detectives said they don't believe the incident actually occurred there.

The victim was hospitalized, police said, but they didn't release his name.



Investigators indicated they had not yet determined the circumstances that led to the shooting and asked anyone with information about it to call police at (575) 526-0795.

ORIGINAL REPORT: LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man was shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon when gunfire erupted at a mobile home park in west Las Cruces near the Field of Dreams athletics complex.

Police were dispatched in a large presence to the scene in the 2400 block of Sonrisa Loop near 17th Street on a report of an active shooter, according to scanner traffic.

An ABC-7 crew at the scene heard gunshots and observed an injured man being loaded into an ambulance and taken to a hospital; his condition wasn't known.

Las Cruces police didn't immediately provide further details about the events unfolding or what sparked the gunfire.

