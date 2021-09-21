CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Where Is FBI: International Filmed?

By Arka Mukhopadhyay
thecinemaholic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDerek Haas’ police procedural drama ‘FBI: International’ adds another feather to the sprawling ‘FBI’ franchise, created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk. A spin-off of the earlier series, the show follows the dangerous profession of skilled FBI operatives charting international waters. Set in Budapest, the story introduces the operatives of the FBI’s International Fly Team, who risk their lives to save their country from overseas threats.

thecinemaholic.com

Comments / 0

Related
/Film

FBI: International Season 1: Release Date, Cast, And More

our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.) The third iteration of the popular "FBI" franchise is on its way with "FBI: International." The real-life Federal Bureau of Investigation has special agents and support professionals throughout the world, based in over 80 overseas offices. If "FBI: International" can maintain the popularity of the franchise, the series allows for a literal world of opportunities. Read on for everything you need to know about "FBI: International."
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘FBI’ 3-Show Crossover Introduces the ‘International’ Team (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the FBI Season 4 premiere, “All That Glitters,” FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 premiere “Exposed,” and FBI: International series premiere “Pilot.”]. Dick Wolf’s FBI franchise has expanded to include newcomer FBI International, as well as the original show and Most Wanted. And to...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Watch the FBI: International series premiere live online

It’s time to meet a new FBI team. This one is based in Europe. Check out the FBI: International series premiere live on CBS tonight. The three-part FBI crossover event ends with the FBI: International series premiere. It’s time to meet the Fly Team, as OA continues his mission that started in New York to finally bring the criminal to justice.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

FBI: International Showrunner Talks Upcoming Crossovers In The Dick Wolf TV Universe

FBI: International is coming to CBS to take the crime-fighting action of the FBI franchise global, starting with a three-part crossover event. The Fly Team is a group of elite operatives based out of Budapest to track and neutralize threats to American citizens, facing some challenges that agents on the other side of the ocean don't generally have to deal with. The new show will be part of the same TV universe as FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and all of the shows executive produced by Dick Wolf, and showrunner Derek Haas weighed in on his time building up that universe and crossovers on the way.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Derek Haas
thefocus.news

What kind of dog is on FBI International? Tank steals fans' hearts

FBI: International premiered on CBS on September 21, 2021 and the one character that has stolen the show isn’t a police officer, it’s the police dog. Tank the police dog steals FBI: International premiere. FBI goes global for their second spinoff series – following the International Fly Team with the...
ANIMALS
showbizjunkies.com

‘FBI International’ Episode 2 Preview: Photos, Cast, Plot, and Trailer

FBI‘s Jeremy Sisto puts in a guest starring appearance on FBI: International season one episode two, “The Edge.” Directed by Michael Katleman from a script by Derek Haas, episode two will air on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT. The season one cast includes Luke Kleintank as Special Agent...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Us Embassy#International Fly Team#European#Hungarian#Instagram
tvseriesfinale.com

FBI: International: Season One Ratings

CBS has had many successful procedural dramas over the years and the FBI franchise seems to be no exception. Now, the network has introduced a third spin-off, FBI: International, and has devoted an entire night to FBI shows. Will this move boost CBS’ ratings or, could three FBI shows be too many? Will FBI: International be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

FBI: International episode 2 spoilers: Another crossover?

Next week FBI: International episode 2 is going to air in its standard 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot, and there is a little crossover you could see here. So what are we talking about? While “The Edge” will not be bringing you anything as grandiose as what you saw tonight with the three-parter, there is an opportunity to see Jeremy Sisto turn in an appearance. This is clearly a part of CBS’ strategy to make this world seem as immersive as possible early on; they also want people watching the new show! They’re basically taking everything that worked over on One Chicago and then applying it to this world. We don’t fault them for it at all; this makes sense, so more power to them and getting viewers to check the show out.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Movies
thefocus.news

Who is FBI International's Jordan Belfi, the actor behind Gary Milgrave?

Episode 2 of FBI: International welcomes Gary Milgrave, a rich father suspected of kidnapping his own son, portrayed by Jordan Belfi. FBI goes global with its second spinoff series with the International Fly Team tackling crimes all over Europe. Episode 2 follows the mission to locate a kidnapped boy with...
CELEBRITIES
flickeringmyth.com

Toronto International Film Festival 2021 Review – The Survivor

Directed by Barry Levinson. Starring Ben Foster, Vicky Krieps, Billy Magnussen, Peter Sarsgaard, John Leguizamo, Danny DeVito, Dar Zuzovsky, and Saro Emirze. Harry Haft is a boxer who fought fellow prisoners in the concentration camps to survive. Haunted by the memories and his guilt, he attempts to use high-profile fights against boxing legends like Rocky Marciano as a way to find his first love again.
MOVIES
digboston.com

BOSTON LATINO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL TO BREAK STEREOTYPES

The festival has been running since 2001, harnessing the power of film to bring cultures together. The Boston Latino International Film Festival will be running from September 24 through October 3. It strives to reveal complex issues facing the Latinx community in the United States, Latin America, and Spain. BLIFF is sponsored in part by ArtsEmerson, BASE, Bright Lights Film Series, Boston Cultural Council, El Planeta, HomeLight, and the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
BOSTON, MA
SignalsAZ

Be an International Film Critic this Friday at Yavapai College

Prescott film lovers can join over 100,000 cinephiles from around the world, to view and vote on ten films vying for international acclaim and (perhaps) Oscar glory. It all happens this Friday, Sept. 24, when the 24th Annual MANHATTAN SHORT FILM FESTIVAL returns to Yavapai College at 6:30 p.m. in the Prescott Campus Community Room.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Distractify

Where Is HBO's 'Succession' Filmed? Details on the Major Filming Locations

HBO's award-winning satirical drama Succession is one of the most talked-about shows on TV right now, and a third season is on the way. The series centers around the dysfunctional Roy family, who own the global media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar Royco. As the family patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) begins to step away from his duties due to his health, his children analyze their futures and start competing for control over the company.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy