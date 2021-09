There is a discussion in reading spaces about reading preferences, and it hinges on this: it’s totally okay not to like reading. This makes me nervous. Not because I don’t believe it to be true — of course not everyone will like reading as an adult. But because many people have such a narrow definition of “being a reader” that they might not be giving themselves enough credit. Only recently have librarians and educators understood that many things “count as reading” and begun to shed the gatekeeping negativity around things previously considered as reading adjacent. In this essay I’m going to remind you about audiobooks, comics, gaming manuals, and magazines: Yes, it’s reading. Yes, it counts. And it’s very possible that many people, if exposed to these different avenues from the time they were kids, would have developed a healthier relationship with capital-R Reading.

KIDS ・ 6 DAYS AGO