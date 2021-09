What does it mean to lean on Jesus’ everlasting arms?. For those who feel weak and need rest, for those who are at their wits end in times of trouble, at times when we just don’t know what to do, the idea of God with us, holding us with his everlasting arms, gives us a chance to rest. In effect, leaning on his everlasting arms, allows us to “let go, and let God.”

RELIGION ・ 13 DAYS AGO