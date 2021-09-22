CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Space Station Crew to Relocate Soyuz, Make Room for New Crewmates

SpaceRef
 6 days ago

(Washington, DC) – Today, President Biden announced the 30 members of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST). “The President’s announcement today of the 30 esteemed members of PCAST is a testament to the Biden Administration’s commitment to ensuring our nation remains competitive and will continue to lead the world in science and technology,” said Chairwoman Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX). “I am extremely pleased to learn that this group of distinguished individuals is the most diverse PCAST in U.S. history. If we are to find solutions to our nation’s—and the globe’s—most pressing challenges, like the climate crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, we must learn from experts who reflect the rich diversity of America. I extend my sincere congratulations each of the 30 members. I look forward to working with PCAST as we push forward in the vital work of strengthening the American scientific enterprise.”

www.spaceref.com

Comments / 0

Related
SpaceRef

Soyuz Crew Ship Undocks to Begin Port Relocation

The Russian Soyuz MS-18 undocked from the Rassvet module on the International Space Station at 8:21 a.m. EDT. Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy, who is the commander of the Soyuz spacecraft, and Pyotr Dubrov along with NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, are aboard the spacecraft for the short trip to a nearby parking space. The trio are relocating the Soyuz to the new “Nauka” Multipurpose Laboratory Module and are expected to dock again at 9 a.m. Nauka arrived at the station in July and was attached to the station’s Zvezda module, providing a new laboratory and robotic arm aboard the orbiting outpost to conduct experiments and store scientific instruments. In addition, Nauka provides an additional sleeping area and toilet for station crew members. Learn more about station activities by following the space station blog, @space_station and @ISS_Research on Twitter as well as the ISS Facebook and ISS Instagram accounts.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Russian film crew set to launch to International Space Station next week

We're just a week away from the launch of a Russian film crew to the International Space Station. Director Klim Shipenko, actor Yulia Peresild and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov are scheduled to launch toward the orbiting lab aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft next Tuesday (Oct. 5). The trio will lift off from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan just before 5 a.m. EDT (0900 GMT), if all goes according to plan.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soyuz#Space Station#Washington Dc#Pcast#American#The White House
Space.com

Stuffed cow guards China's space station ahead of Shenzhou 13 crew arrival next month

There are no astronauts currently aboard China's new space station, but a stowaway on a recent cargo mission is now inhabiting the orbital outpost. Cameras aboard the Tianzhou 3 cargo spacecraft show a stuffed toy cow tucked away among supplies and equipment. Tianzhou 3 docked with the Tianhe module, the core module of China's Tiangong space station, on Sept. 20 in preparation for the upcoming Shenzhou 13 crewed mission, which is currently scheduled to launch Oct. 16.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KTLA

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base

The latest in a series of U.S. satellites that has recorded human and natural impacts on Earth’s surface for decades was launched into orbit from California on Monday to ensure continued observations in the era of climate change. Landsat 9 was carried into space aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket that lifted off […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
SpaceRef

U.S. Space Force partners with NASA and U.S. Geological Survey on Landsat 9 mission

LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. -- A United Launch Alliance Atlas V 401 launch vehicle, carrying the NASA-U.S. Geological Survey’s Landsat 9 Observatory satellite, along with four cubesats from the U.S. Space Force’s Mission Manifest Office, was successfully launched today at 11:12 a.m. from Space Launch Complex-3 at Vandenberg Space Force Base in northern Santa Barbara County.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Space Biology, Dragon Packing and Station Traffic Fill ISS Crew Schedule

Rodent research, microbe sampling and Dragon packing filled the Expedition 65 crew’s day at the end of the week aboard the International Space Station. Three orbital residents are also preparing their Soyuz crew ship to switch docking ports next week. NASA Flight Engineers Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough started their...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
White House
Space.com

China eyes sending 1st female astronaut to new space station

One of China's few women astronauts is expected to be named among the crew of the upcoming Shenzhou 13 mission to the Chinese space station. The three-member crew of Shenzhou 12 just returned to Earth following 90 days aboard the Tianhe module of the Tiangong space station, but China is already gearing up for the next visit to its new orbital outpost. The Tianzhou 3 cargo spacecraft launched and docked with Tianhe on Monday (Sept. 20), carrying nearly 13,000 lbs. (6,000 kilograms) of supplies, and the next crew is expected to launch on Shenzhou 13 around Oct. 3 from Jiuquan in the Gobi Desert.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Space Biology and Upcoming Spaceship Relocation Keep Crew Busy

The Expedition 65 astronauts are moving full speed ahead today studying how living in space affects skin processes. The International Space Station is also gearing up for a busy period of spaceship activities. Rodents continue to be observed aboard the orbiting lab today so scientists can identify genes and observe...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Soyuz MS-19 Crew Trains at Baikonur as Soyuz Spacecraft Cleared for Fueling

BAIKONUR COSMODROME, Kazakhstan (Roscosmos PR) — September 19 saw the first preflight training session of the Soyuz MS-19 crewed spacecraft prime and backup crews under the program of the 66th long-term expedition to the International Space Station. In accordance with the training schedule in the morning both crews arrived at...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theredstonerocket.com

Crew rotation missions to Space Station planned

NASA and SpaceX are continuing plans to launch Crew-3 astronauts to the International Space Station as early as Oct. 31, and targeting the return home of Crew-2 astronauts in the early-to-mid November timeframe. Crew-3 will be the third crew rotation mission with astronauts on an American rocket and spacecraft from...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Crew Studies How Space Affects Skin Before Station Traffic Increases

The Expedition 65 astronauts worked on a biology study today exploring how long-term microgravity affects skin and the healing process. Three other crewmates are gearing up for next week’s relocation of their Soyuz crew ship to the International Space Station’s newest science module. NASA Flight Engineers Megan McArthur and Shane...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

China launches Tianzhou 3 cargo ship to new space station

China has launched a cargo mission to its new space station, just days after astronauts departed the orbiting outpost. A Long March 7 rocket topped with the robotic Tianzhou 3 freighter lifted off from Wenchang Satellite Launch Center in southern China's Hainan Province today (Sept. 20). Liftoff occurred at 3:10 p.m. local time (3:10 a.m. EDT; 0710 GMT).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ksl.com

Tom Cruise gets sneak preview from SpaceX's 1st private crew ahead of possible trip to space station

The passengers of Inspiration4 in the Dragon capsule on their first day in space. They are, from left, Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Chris Sembroski and Sian Proctor. SpaceX got them into a 363-mile orbit following Wednesday night’s launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. That's 100 miles higher than the International Space Station. (SpaceX via AP) CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Tom Cruise got a sneak preview of what it's like to circle Earth in a SpaceX capsule.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
techeblog.com

Chinese Shenzhou-12 Astronaut Crew Return to Earth from Tiangong Space Station After Record-Setting Day

Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo successfully returned to Earth from a three-month mission to the Tiangong Space Station and landed in the remote Gobi Desert of northwestern China at 1:34 p.m. (Beijing Time). This also marked a historic day for spaceflight, as there was a total of 14 people in low Earth orbit before the Shenzhou-12 crew returned. This mission laid a solid foundation for the continued construction and operation of the country’s space station. Read more for two videos and additional information.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
iosconews.com

SpaceX crew plays Ukuele in space

SpaceX got its all-amateur crew into orbit following Wednesday night's launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. (Sept. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/2f73c0f9e2884d0dabde76f9e25e6dcc.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Times Daily

3 crew leave China's space station for Earth after 90 days

BEIJING (AP) — Three astronauts who lived for 90 days on China's space station departed Thursday in preparation for returning to Earth. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Spaceflight Now

Shenzhou crew departs Chinese space station, heads for Earth

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further. China’s three-man Shenzhou 12 crew floated into their return...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy