Space Station Crew to Relocate Soyuz, Make Room for New Crewmates

(Washington, DC) – Today, President Biden announced the 30 members of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST). “The President’s announcement today of the 30 esteemed members of PCAST is a testament to the Biden Administration’s commitment to ensuring our nation remains competitive and will continue to lead the world in science and technology,” said Chairwoman Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX). “I am extremely pleased to learn that this group of distinguished individuals is the most diverse PCAST in U.S. history. If we are to find solutions to our nation’s—and the globe’s—most pressing challenges, like the climate crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, we must learn from experts who reflect the rich diversity of America. I extend my sincere congratulations each of the 30 members. I look forward to working with PCAST as we push forward in the vital work of strengthening the American scientific enterprise.”