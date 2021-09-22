CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space Station Crew to Relocate Soyuz, Make Room for New Crewmates

SpaceRef
 6 days ago

Three residents of the International Space Station will take a short ride aboard a Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft Tuesday, Sept. 28, relocating the spacecraft to prepare for the arrival of the next set of station crew members. Expedition 65 flight engineers Mark Vande Hei of NASA and Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr...

www.spaceref.com

SpaceRef

Soyuz Crew Ship Undocks to Begin Port Relocation

The Russian Soyuz MS-18 undocked from the Rassvet module on the International Space Station at 8:21 a.m. EDT. Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy, who is the commander of the Soyuz spacecraft, and Pyotr Dubrov along with NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, are aboard the spacecraft for the short trip to a nearby parking space. The trio are relocating the Soyuz to the new “Nauka” Multipurpose Laboratory Module and are expected to dock again at 9 a.m. Nauka arrived at the station in July and was attached to the station’s Zvezda module, providing a new laboratory and robotic arm aboard the orbiting outpost to conduct experiments and store scientific instruments. In addition, Nauka provides an additional sleeping area and toilet for station crew members. Learn more about station activities by following the space station blog, @space_station and @ISS_Research on Twitter as well as the ISS Facebook and ISS Instagram accounts.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Starfish Space Raises $7M to Develop the Otter Space Tug

Kent, WA – September 28, 2021 – Starfish Space, a satellite servicing company founded by former Blue Origin engineers, announced today that it has raised a $7M funding round co-led by NFX and MaC Venture Capital, with participation from PSL Ventures, Boost VC, Liquid2 Ventures, and Hypothesis. Up until now,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Launches New Mission to Monitor Earth's Landscapes

Landsat 9, a NASA satellite built to monitor the Earth's land surface, successfully launched at 2:12 p.m. EDT Monday from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. A joint mission with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), Landsat 9 lifted off on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex 3E. Norway's Svalbard satellite-monitoring ground station acquired signals from the spacecraft about 83 minutes after launch. Landsat 9 is performing as expected as it travels to its final orbital altitude of 438 miles (705 kilometers).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA’s Lucy Mission Prepares for Launch to Trojan Asteroids

NASA has tested the functions of Lucy, the agency’s first spacecraft to study Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids, filled it with fuel, and is preparing to pack it into a capsule for launch Saturday, Oct. 16. Named after characters in Greek mythology, these asteroids circle the Sun in two swarms, with one...
BOULDER, CO
Person
Yulia Peresild
Person
Pyotr Dubrov
NASA

Soyuz Crew Ship Docks to New Science Module Port

The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft that first launched and arrived to the International Space Station April 9 has now successfully relocated with its crew aboard from the station’s Earth-facing Rassvet module to the “Nauka” Multipurpose Laboratory Module. The spacecraft carrying Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy, commander of the Soyuz, and Pyotr Dubrov along with NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, docked at 9:04 a.m. EDT.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Watch NASA TV as Trio Switches Ports in Soyuz Crew Ship

NASA is providing live coverage on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website as three residents of the International Space Station prepare to take a short ride aboard a Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft to relocate it in preparation for the arrival of the next set of station crew members.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Webinar - Fixtures for Microgravity Simulators

ASGSR and NASAs Technology Transfer Program have partnered to produce a webinar on September 29, 20121 at 2:00pm Eastern Time, that will be of special interest to our members. Specifically, it will focus on the availability of specialized fixtures for Microgravity Simulators. Because the access to the true weightless environment...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Russian film crew set to launch to International Space Station next week

We're just a week away from the launch of a Russian film crew to the International Space Station. Director Klim Shipenko, actor Yulia Peresild and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov are scheduled to launch toward the orbiting lab aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft next Tuesday (Oct. 5). The trio will lift off from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan just before 5 a.m. EDT (0900 GMT), if all goes according to plan.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Stuffed cow guards China's space station ahead of Shenzhou 13 crew arrival next month

There are no astronauts currently aboard China's new space station, but a stowaway on a recent cargo mission is now inhabiting the orbital outpost. Cameras aboard the Tianzhou 3 cargo spacecraft show a stuffed toy cow tucked away among supplies and equipment. Tianzhou 3 docked with the Tianhe module, the core module of China's Tiangong space station, on Sept. 20 in preparation for the upcoming Shenzhou 13 crewed mission, which is currently scheduled to launch Oct. 16.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia
The Independent

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

The latest in a series of U.S. satellites that has recorded human and natural impacts on Earth’s surface for decades was launched into orbit from California on Monday to ensure continued observations in the era of climate change.Landsat 9 was carried into space aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket that lifted off from foggy Vandenberg Space Force Base at 11:12 a.m. Separation of the satellite from the rocket's upper stage was expected by early afternoon.A project of NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey, Landsat 9 will work in tandem with a predecessor, Landsat 8, to extend a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Honors Stardog for Artemis Flight Software Assessment App

Stardog, the leading Enterprise Knowledge Graph (EKG) technology platform provider, today announced that a joint NASA and Stardog team was presented the 2021 Ames Honor Award. The acknowledgement was given to Stardog and the collective team for being a critical enabler to the development of "Concourse", an innovative application that facilitates end-to-end integrated avionics software assessments across Exploration Systems Programs in support of Artemis I Orion Spacecraft certification. The group was selected for developing a novel solution that enables systems engineers to conduct complex assessments of critical flight software requirements for Artemis I.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

U.S. Space Force partners with NASA and U.S. Geological Survey on Landsat 9 mission

LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. -- A United Launch Alliance Atlas V 401 launch vehicle, carrying the NASA-U.S. Geological Survey’s Landsat 9 Observatory satellite, along with four cubesats from the U.S. Space Force’s Mission Manifest Office, was successfully launched today at 11:12 a.m. from Space Launch Complex-3 at Vandenberg Space Force Base in northern Santa Barbara County.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

